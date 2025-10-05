Bills to face Patriots' Super Bowl champion addition on Sunday Night
It may be a tougher road for the Buffalo Bills' offense in Week 5 due to some injury news.
NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport announced Sunday that defensive lineman Milton Williams would be good to go when the New England Patriots visit the Bills on Sunday Night Football. Williams, a Super Bowl LIX champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been a standout for the Patriots since signing with them in March.
One of the more athletic defensive tackles in the game, Williams' presence has been felt this season as a pass rusher. Through four games, he has two sacks, 11 pressures and three quarterback hits. The fifth-year pro also has five tackles for loss on the season.
Williams will not only be playing his first game as a Patriot against Buffalo in this longtime AFC East rivalry, but this is also his first matchup with the Bills in the NFL.
Buffalo's MVP quarterback Josh Allen really could have feasted on the New England pass D if Williams had missed the action. The Pats have the No. 24 ranked pass defense in the NFL and have allowed the sixth-highest passer rating to QBs in the league (104.2).
Williams will have a tough matchup on his hands, not only with Allen under center. According to PFF, the Bills' offensive line is ranked second in the NFL behind Denver's.
It will be interesting to see how the Buffalo o-line is able to manage Williams in the run game, too. James Cook has been sensational in 2025, ranking in the top five in the NFL in scrimmage yards (490), rushing yards (401) and touchdowns (five), which he entered Week 5 as the NFL leader.
Regardless of what situation Williams is on the field for New England, the Bills will want to find No. 97 on each play.