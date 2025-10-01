Bills' new DB continues to thrive, makes 2nd rookie team of the week
The Buffalo Bills may have found a hidden gem in rookie Dorian Strong.
The sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech has gotten into the Bills' lineup due to some injuries in the cornerback room. Fellow rookie CB Maxwell Hairston has yet to make his NFL debut, and veteran corner Tre'Davious White has had issues of his own with health.
So, Strong has been thrown into the fire. And he's thriving thus far. He was just named to PFF's rookie team for his efforts in Buffalo's Week 4 win over the Saints. This marks the second time in the last three weeks he's been named to this list, as he was picked for their all-rookie for his showing in the Week 2 win over the Jets.
PFF's NFL Contributor Jim Lyman noted how Strong has taken advantage of the opportunity Hairston has left behind with his knee injury.
"While former first-rounder Maxwell Hairston was the rookie corner the Bills were hoping to count on," said Lyman. "His preseason injury has opened the door for sixth-rounder Dorian Strong to pick up the slack. Considering this is his second time in four weeks on this list, he has done just that."
Lyman noted how Strong finished the game with an 89.5 coverage grade. Overall, he finished with an 86.7 grade, ranking second on the team amongst its defenders in the win over New Orleans.
Strong's play has been imperative for Buffalo. Especially considering the ups and downs from veteran CBs Christian Benford and Taron Johnson, who have posted 60.8 and 60.2 PFF grades this season, respectively.
Hairston is scheduled to come back in the near future, as he's now eligible to return from the IR. But seeing the way he's played thus far, Strong's opportunities on the field seem far from slowing down any time soon.
