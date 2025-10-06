Bills Central

Stefon Diggs erupts for massive game with side of revenge vs. Bills

Diggs did something on Sunday night he hadn't accomplished since his time with Buffalo

Owen Klein

Stefon Diggs, a former Bills player, looks at the Highmark Stadium crowd, who react to his return before the Bills' home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
Stefon Diggs, a former Bills player, looks at the Highmark Stadium crowd, who react to his return before the Bills' home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs hadn't gotten consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Weeks 3-6 in 2023 with the Buffalo Bills.

But now, he has to feel at an all-time high, getting a serving of nice-tasting revenge. The All-Pro wide receiver helped the New England Patriots defeat the Bills in a sea of white at Highmark Stadium, 23-20, by picking up his second straight 100-yard game.

Diggs recorded 10 catches for 146 yards, the most yardage he's accumulated in a game since Week 6 of 2022, when he was in his third season with Buffalo, and he took this game personally.

Stefon Diggs and Sean McDermott
Former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs jokes around with Bills head coach Sean McDermott before the Bills' game against the Patriots on Oct. 5, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Obviously, I love those guys, but I love the game of football more," Diggs told NBC's Melissa Stark post-game. "Every time I go out here, I'm trying to prove it. Not only to them, but to myself."

One more thing Diggs harped on was a player who may just resemble a young Josh Allen.

Stefon Diggs
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a catch against the Bills during the second half. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"He was running around, he was making plays, you can't say they look Josh Allen-like, but that's Drake Maye," said Diggs of his quarterback, who repeatedly beat the Bills' defense on rollouts to the right.

The defining play of the game was when the two hooked up on a 12-yard completion on the Patriots' final drive. Maye was being dragged down by DaQuan Jones for a potential sack, but he miraculously completed a 12-yard pass to Diggs along the right sideline for a first down at the two-minute warning.

If Bills fans didn't miss Diggs before this game, they certainly do so now after seeing him feast on the Bills' secondary as the Patriots handed Buffalo its first loss of the season.

Stefon Diggs
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes a catch against the Bills during the second half. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

