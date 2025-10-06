Bills Central

Bills' reality check: Mistakes doom NFL's last remaining unbeaten vs. Patriots

The Bills’ undefeated season came to a crashing halt, as costly turnovers, and a struggling secondary, defined a frustrating 23-20 loss to the Patriots.

Ronnie Eastham

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium.
It wasn't pretty.

Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs had their way with the Buffalo Bills' secondary, particularly with Tre'Davious White.

Maye completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards. He didn't have any touchdowns, but repeatedly beat the Bills' rush with his scrambling. Diggs recorded 10 receptions for 146 yards.

The Bills' offense was far from its normal, efficient self, committing multiple penalties and turnovers, as the Patriots ended the Bills' undefeated season, 23-20. These types of games happen from time to time, but it doesn't make it feel any better. There wasn't much positive to come from this game, but the team will have to put it behind them. But first, let's discuss a few quick observations.

Sloppy on Sunday night

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman fumbles the ball after making a reception against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch and then fumbles the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills' ability to avoid turnovers and win the turnover battle has been the talk for the last few weeks, but all streaks come to an end.

The Bills committed three turnovers, which cost them the game. The first of which occurred at midfield, ending a potential scoring drive, the second gave the Patriots the ball at the Bills' 11-yard line. The third ended another potential score with an interception in the red zone.

More Dalton Kincaid, please

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid celebrates following a reception against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium.

Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid came into this game with 14 receptions, 179 yards, and three touchdowns. Against the Patriots, he recorded six receptions on six targets and 108 yards. Kincaid is a matchup problem, and the Bills need to make him more of a focal point in the offense going forward.

Bills run defense stepped up

Buffalo Bills Reggie Gilliam tackles Rhamondre Stevenson during the Bills lose to the New England Patriots.
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) on a kickoff return during the second half.

The Bills' run defense has been much maligned through the first four weeks of the season, but against the Patriots, they stepped up their game.

The Patriots managed only 71 yards on 22 carries, for a meager 3.2-yard average. Unfortunately, they couldn't stop Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs through the air.

Tre'Davious White disappointment

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White gives up a touchdown reception to Miami Dolphins Jaylen Waddle.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) scores a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills need to get the cornerbacks healthy and bench Tre'Davious White. He has become a liability and is no longer the same player he once was. He's lost more than just a step, too.

It seems the decision-making isn't there, with unnecessary pass interference mistakes, and he seems to lose track of his wide receiver. The Bills cannot get Max Hairston back fast enough, and Dorian Strong's injury is a setback. Maybe it's time to have J'Marcus Ingram in the starting lineup, but something needs to be changed.

Ronnie Eastham
