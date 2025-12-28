Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to a winning trajectory throughout his era. So much so, he is set to join exclusive quarterback company in Week 17.

Allen has recorded wins against 30 NFL teams since debuting out of Wyoming in 2018. But the one that's gotten away? The Philadelphia Eagles.

With a tight AFC East race still in play and an outside chance at another MVP award, Allen will be looking to add an Eagles pelt to his already legendary resume.

USA Today confirmed that if Allen is to knock off Philly, he will join an active list that includes Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes as players to knock off 31 of the 32 NFL teams.

Since 2000, the Eagles are 5–1 vs the Bills.



Josh Allen? 0–2 against Philly.

Sean McDermott? Also 0–2 vs his former team.



Before tomorrow’s matchup, let’s rewind to the top play from each of those games since 2000: pic.twitter.com/GjhIj2chnB — Fly Eagles Fly Bets (@Fly_EaglesBets) December 27, 2025

Although there's the "wins aren't a QB stat" camp, this particular stat is filled with nothing but the best of the best in NFL history. Additionally, Allen's 69 percent winning percentage ranks 12th all-time, and has him alongside current signal-callers like Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo.

For Bills' fans sake, though, the hope is that he does not eventually enter the wins against 32 NFL teams club. That elite QB crew includes Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Drew Brees.

Josh Allen's 'faith' aside, Bills should end WR experiment with former first-rounder

That elite QB crew entered this club because they have played for multiple NFL teams, meaning they knocked off their former teams when given the chance.

So for Allen to get there, he'd have to leave Buffalo. Or, the NFL would have to expand to 33 or more teams. But with something like that not imminent, the goal has to be for Allen to take care of the lone team that's eluded him thus far.

And hopefully for the Bills' sake, there's never an opportunity for Allen to make them his 32nd franchise defeated down the road.

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen (17) and former Philadelphia Eagles' defensive end Derek Barnett (96) | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content

