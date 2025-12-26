Josh Allen's 'faith' aside, Bills should end WR experiment with former first-rounder

It's time for the Buffalo Bills to end the Brandin Cooks experiment.

After only one reception, and multiple miscues, through four games, it's clear that the 32-year-old Cooks is no longer close to the receiver he was during his most-recent 1,000-yard campaign four seasons ago.

When Cooks and the New Orleans Saints decided to part ways in mid-November, it certainly made sense for the Bills to kick the tires on the 2014 first-round draft pick. Buffalo officially signed him to the active roster on November 25.

Presumably looking for a jolt in their downfield passing attack, the Bills immediately inserted the grizzled veteran into the starting lineup for the Week 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cooks made a 13-yard third-down reception on Buffalo's first offensive possession, but he has not made a catch since.

Two costly drops

Although the Bills prevailed in both of the one-score games, Cooks dropped passes in key spots against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

On Buffalo's first offensive snap against the Patriots, Cooks bobbled a perfectly-thrown ball from Allen and was unable to establish control before going out of bounds inside the red zone. It set the stage for a Bills' three-and-out.

With Buffalo protecting a 23-20 lead against the Browns midway through the fourth quarter, Cooks had an opportunity to make a field flipping catch. On 2nd-and-9 from their own 36, Allen hit Cooks in stride down the left side around the Patriots' 38 but the receiver could not hang on as he went to the ground. The Bills punted two plays later.

Playing as a member of the Saints when they visited Buffalo in Week 4, Cooks was unable to keep would-be touchdown pass off the ground. It was initially ruled a catch, but replay showed the ball on the turf.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Gabe Davis deserves jersey

The Bills currently carry seven wide receivers on their active 53-man roster, but realistically only have room for five on gamedays. This past week, Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman sat in favor of Cooks and Mecole Hardman.

Although they offer different skill sets, Davis should never lost a gameday spot to Cooks. His blocking ability, rapport with Allen and history of stretching the field make Davis worthy of dressing weekly.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) makes a catch in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen's positivity

Allen kept it professional when asked about Cooks, electing to ignore the drops in his comments.

MORE: Josh Allen explains immediate impact Brandin Cooks can make on Bills' offense

“We've been really close over the last couple of games, and we're going to continue to work hard and get on the same page and right in that ship," said Allen. "When there are opportunities moving forward, we have supreme faith that we're going to make those."

Although one must appreciate the quarterback's positivity, it looks as if Cooks has little to offer the Bills' offense at this stage of his career.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —