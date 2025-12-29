Josh Allen sets unfortunate career high in Bills' latest loss

Josh Allen has set a new career high as the Buffalo Bills' quarterback, but unfortunately, it's not a good one.

Following Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which included Allen getting sacked five times for a loss of 51 total yards, he has now set a new single-season record with 40 sacks surrendered.

MORE: Josh Allen postgame details after Bills' QB aggravates foot injury in loss to Eagles

His previous record was 38 back in 2019, and it comes after a season in which Allen took a career-low 14 sacks in 2024. Allen's 298 total yards lost on sacks is also the worst mark of his career by far, passing his previous high of 237 yards also set in 2019.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton (11) and defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Offensive Line struggles

Entering Sunday, Dion Dawkins had surrendered five sacks, his most since 2020 per PFF. The left tackle has also given up 25 hurries and 31 pressures, compared to 17 and 25 last year respectively. His pass block win rate according to ESPN is identical from last season to this season, sitting steadily at 96%.

Spencer Brown's numbers are also up this season, surrendering three sacks, 23 hurries, and 30 pressures, all regressions from 2024 on less pass blocking snaps.

After not allowing a sack last season, guard O'Cyrus Torrence had already allowed two entering Sunday's contest. Similarly, David Edwards was credited with two sacks surrendered, a regression from the one he allowed in 2024.

Center Connor McGovern is the only lineman to have lower numbers for all major metrics this season, entering Sunday without allowing a sack, and surrendering just 12 hurries and 13 pressures, compared to 27 of each last year.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Josh Allen struggles

Allen also deserves blame for some of the sacks he's taken this season. According to Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics), Allen is one of four QBs responsible for 60% or more of their sacks, joining Aaron Rodgers, Dillon Gabriel, and Kirk Cousins.

MORE: Josh Allen's mistakes cost Bills plus other observations from 13-12 loss to Eagles

This is part of a larger issue for Allen this year. After his MVP campaign in 2024 was fueled by his historically-low negative play rate (NPR), his NPR this season as of December 18th was 10.62%, the fourth worst mark in the NFL, trailing only Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Carson Wentz. NPR includes interception-worthy throws, sacks that are the QB's fault and fumbles, according to Patton.

Four quarterbacks are responsible for 60%+ of their sacks:



Josh Allen

Aaron Rodgers

Dillon Gabriel

Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/IoZQI6cHlj — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) December 18, 2025

Outlook

Two of the top five teams in sacks, the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos will be part of a chaotic AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Chargers and Jaguars both have above-average units in pass rush win rate (PRWR), and the Steelers sit inside the top five of PRWR with a chance to clinch their division in Week 18.

The Bills will need to get this issue sorted out as they prepare for a postseason run which will likely include facing some of the toughest pass rushes in the NFL.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —