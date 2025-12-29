Josh Allen's mistakes cost Bills plus other observations from 13-12 loss to Eagles

The Buffalo Bills' Week 17 game was filled with offensive mistakes and questionable decisions by the coaching staff.

Despite the errors and being shut out for the first three quarters by the Eagles, the Bills were just a two-point conversion away from winning the game, but instead, they dropped a one-point loss to the Eagles, 13-12.

If you're looking for a silver lining in this frustrating loss, it's that the Bills' Week 18 home game against the New York Jets carries little meaning and presents an opportunity to rest a handful of banged-up starters, including Josh Allen. There is one other silver lining, too. Let's get into that now.

Bills' defense responds to criticism

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau leaps onto the back of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to make a tackle. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills' defense has been the subject of criticism all season. Whether it's a lack of a pass rush, inability to stop the run, or giving up big plays on third down, the Bills' defense has been seen as a liability.

Entering Week 17, the Bills' defense ranked as the worst against the run, but against running back Saquon Barkley, they gave up only 82 yards with a per carry average of 3.2. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for a mere 110 yards and a passer rating of 71.5.

The Eagles were 3 of 13 on third down conversions, totaled less than 200 yards, only 11 first downs, and their only touchdown came on a short field aided by a phantom fumble. If this is the version of the defense the Bills can count on in the postseason, then maybe, just maybe, this is the year.

Josh Allen mistakes ultimately cost Bills

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Tom Brady mentioned it during the broadcast on one of the sacks of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he said that Allen did not make the correct protection call during the pre-snap. This isn't the first time this has been said during this season. Allen has been sacked 40 times this season, including five against the Eagles.

In the first quarter, Allen was credited with a fumble, which maybe shouldn't have been ruled as such, but either way, a throwaway would be the choice, instead, the Eagles got the ball deep in Bills territory, which led to their only touchdown.

RELATED: Josh Allen postgame details after Bills' QB aggravates foot injury in loss to Eagles

Later in the third quarter, the Bills went for a fourth-down attempt and resulted in a stop on the one-yard line, but wide receiver Brandin Cooks was all alone on the goal line, and Allen never saw him. On a third and eight, Allen scrambled and was sacked, resulting in a 19-yard loss, knocking the Bills out of field goal range. Then, of course, there is the missed throw on the two-point conversion attempt.

Coaching decisions lead to loss

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott claps as he leaves the field following a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Hindsight will always be 20/20, but there were a number of decisions in the Bills' loss from the head coach that could have altered the outcome. For starters, the Bills finally got the ball into the red zone in the third quarter and elected to go for it on fourth down, rather than taking the easy three with a field goal. The Bills came away emptyhanded.

Allen was sacked five times against the Eagles, and similar to the Houston Texans game, the Bills' offensive coordinator continues to refuse to get away from five-man protections. For whatever reason, the Bills' offensive line hasn't been as solid this season, and Brady should be helping them out with more six or even seven-man protections at times.

On the Bills' final drive, Allen led the offense to what should have been a tying touchdown; instead, Sean McDermott's two-point decision was a failed decision. The Bills' offense was finally getting rolling, and the defense had completely shut down the Eagles. The Bills had all the momentum and should have chosen over time, instead of putting it all on one play.

Injuries mount as Bills look to get healthy

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) react to a two-yard rushing touchdown scored by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills lost linebacker Terrel Bernard during the game, and were already playing without safety Jordan Poyer, tight end Dalton Kincaid, defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips. Allen is also nursing what appears to be a foot injury, though he continues to downplay it.

The Bills are currently sitting in the seventh seed, and while the fifth seed is still a possibility, the Bills' playoff positioning should be an afterthought at this point. Getting the Bills healthy and fresh after Week 18 vs the Jets is far more important. Letting the Bills' starters rest up could be vital to the Bills making a deep playoff run.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —