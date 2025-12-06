Josh Allen vindicated after kerfuffle with Steelers' DL in Bills' win over Pittsburgh
When keeping it real goes wrong.
That’s what happened to Cameron Heyward during the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Looking silly
Following Buffalo’s blowout victory over the Steelers, the Pittsburgh defensive lineman claimed that a swift knee to his midsection delivered by Josh Allen had caused him to lash out at the Bills’ quarterback. But after the league revealed its Week 13 fines, it appears as if that claim was unfounded, as Allen did not face a fine for any such action this past weekend.
In the hours following the game, Jenna Cottrell of 13WHAM posted a video to her X account, clearly showing the supposed incident between the Steelers’ DL and Bills’ QB, in which it did not appear Allen made the forceful blow Heyward declared he had. And with the league finding no further evidence to support his assertion, Heyward looks quite foolish.
Fines handed out
And to add insult to injury, the longtime veteran was fined $11,593 for taunting Allen after a Bills touchdown. Heyward was also penalized for getting in Allen’s face and subsequently shoving left guard David Edwards, who had come over to support his quarterback.
The Steelers made a number of questionable decisions during the Bills’ win, with Heyward’s foolishness at the forefront of their undisciplined effort.
Two Bills players faced fines stemming from the win over Pittsburgh, including wide receiver Gabe Davis, who was fined $6,500 for unnecessary roughness and edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, who was fined $11,593 for taunting, for which he was also penalized.
