Defense wins, Cook enjoys big day, rapid reaction to Bills' Week 13 win over Steelers

When the Buffalo Bills entered halftime trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers 7-3, it appeared as if the sky was falling on a team that was once considered a Super Bowl favorite.

But after a strong second half, powered by a dominant performance from the Buffalo defense, the Bills found their way to a much-needed victory to keep pace in the AFC standings.

While the team’s many issues are by no means resolved, the Bills improved to 8-4 to remain in the thick of the playoff race while pushing Pittsburgh (7-6) out of the AFC North divisional lead.

Here is a rapid reaction from Sunday’s game.

Bosa brings the BOOM

With 14 minutes 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa made the play of the game, sneaking in from behind Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and delivering a forceful blow which knocked the football free to the turf, before it was quickly scooped up by cornerback Christian Benford and subsequently returned 17 yards for a touchdown to help the Bills seize their first lead of the game at 10-7.

The Bills’ first sack in three weeks was just what the doctor ordered, as it ignited a second-half surge that helped propel Buffalo’s winning effort. It also knocked Rodgers out of the game and into the blue medical tent, which led to another big play delivered by Benford.

Benford blooming

Benford endured a slow start to the season, as he allowed a few touchdowns and a number of critical receptions over the first few weeks of the year. But over the past several weeks, the Bills’ No. 1 cornerback has upped his performance, including on Sunday afternoon, when he recorded a scoop and score along with an interception of Steelers backup QB Mason Rudolph on the drive following the defensive touchdown.

Benford’s performance was crucial on Sunday, and it helped the Bills earn a much-needed win.

Running, man

The Bills’ running game was at its best on Sunday against the Steelers, using a multi-pronged attack to give their opponent fits throughout the evening. Buffalo’s attack was powered by James Cook, who recorded his seventh game this season with over 100 yards rushing.

Cook finished the game carrying the ball 32 times for 144 yards, but he wasn’t the only one who contributed to a successful performance. During a brief first-half stretch when Cook removed himself from the game due to an equipment issue, Ray Davis came on as his replacement and provided a couple of big runs, one going for 13 yards and the other for 12 yards. After entering the game with just 44 yards rushing on the season, Davis finished the game with nine carries for 62 yards.

Allen also got in on the action, finishing with eight carries that amounted to 38 yards, including his 76th career rushing touchdown, which surpassed Cam Newton for the all-time record by a quarterback. Allen also absorbed a slow start in the passing game to finish 15 of 23 for 123 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The passing game was not operating efficiently on Sunday, leading the Bills to lean on their running game, and Cook and company came through with 249 total yards rushing, which is the most allowed by the Steelers’ defense this season and the most recorded by a Steelers opponent since 1975. It was the third time this season that Buffalo has rushed for over 200 yards as a team.

Coleman’s redemption

After being benched for a Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and deemed a healthy scratch this past week against the Houston Texans, Keon Coleman returned on Sunday against the Steelers and made an impact.

After playing just 10 first-half offensive snaps, Coleman made a big play in the third quarter, coming away with a one-yard touchdown reception from Josh Allen on a fourth-down play to help Buffalo increase its lead to 16-7 with 8 minutes 49 seconds to go in the third quarter. It was Coleman’s first touchdown since Week 5.

It wasn’t the most productive afternoon for Coleman, who finished the game with two receptions for nine yards. But after a rough stretch in recent weeks, the Bills are hoping Sunday’s score will help the former second-round pick hit the ground running moving forward.

Cookin’ up turnovers

The Bills were once one of the most efficient teams in the league when it came to turning the ball over offensively. But over the past several weeks, they have become one of the most turnover-prone teams in the NFL.

Buffalo added two more giveaways to their docket on Sunday, with Allen firing a first-half interception, which was followed by a Cook fumble before the halftime break.

Cook’s fumble was self-induced and led to the Steelers taking over at the Bills’ 39-yard line before they punched in the first score of the game to take a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes 9 seconds left in the second quarter.

Allen’s interception ended Buffalo’s first drive of the game, as he tried to fire a pass over the middle to wide receiver Gabe Davis, who short-armed the attempted catch before it went into the waiting arms of the Steelers’ Brandin Echols. It was Allen’s sixth interception in the past four games. He has thrown at least one INT in each of those contests.

Penalties were also a problem for the Bills early on during Sunday’s contest, particularly up front on the offensive line.

The replacements

Neither of the Bills’ starting offensive tackles played against the Steelers, as left tackle Dion Dawkins was out due to a concussion and right tackle Spencer Brown was held out with a shoulder injury. That led to Ryan Van Demark getting the start at left tackle and Alec Anderson starting at right tackle.

Things didn’t go well for Anderson to begin the game, as he committed two false start penalties, one each on the Bills’ first two drives of the game, to set the offense back. It was Anderson’s first time playing right tackle since his collegiate days at UCLA. And you could tell.

But as the game wore on, both players settled in and helped the running game power its way to a heroic effort. The Bills’ offensive line also did a nice job in pass protection, as the Steelers did not sack Allen a single time.

Kudos to offensive coordinator Joe Brady, offensive line coach Aaron Kromer and company.

Punitive action

Anderson’s infractions weren’t the last of the Bills’ costly penalties, as, later in the first half, before the Bills were set to try to convert on a fourth-and-3 inside the red zone, center Connor McGovern was docked for a false start, which forced the Bills to change course and kick a field goal to make it a 7-3 game before halftime.

Earlier in the game, Buffalo was called for a holding penalty on a punt return that resulted in a fair catch from Khalil Shakir. It was Buffalo’s 19th special teams penalty of the season. Entering Week 13, the Bills were tied for the sixth-most special teams flags in the league.

Penalties have been an issue for the Bills throughout the season, and that issue once again cropped up on Sunday night. Buffalo finished the game with seven penalties that amounted to 45 yards.

