Josh Allen Will Win Super Bowl Before Patrick Mahomes, Claims Former Bills Pro Bowler

How close are the Buffalo Bills to winning the Super Bowl?

One former Bills Pro Bowler believes they are on the doorstep, with Josh Allen set to claim a championship before the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have a shot at their next one.

“He’s going to win more Super Bowls,” said former Bills center Mitch Morse of Mahomes. “But I feel it’s Josh Allen’s time. The Holy Spirit told me in my dreams that this is what’s supposed to happen.”

Morse acknowledged the distinct transition the Bills are undergoing this offseason with a head-coaching change. Still, he believes Buffalo’s signal caller is well on his way to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs finished 6-11 last year and missed the playoffs, while Mahomes ended the season on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL. It appears Morse believes Kansas City will have more to overcome than Buffalo this season.

“Of course, there’s a huge change, there’s a huge shift, there’s a culture shift, whatever you want to call it,” added Morse. “But the standard is the standard and Josh is still going to perform to his ability.”

Allen has guided the Bills to two AFC Championship games throughout his career, the first in 2020 and the latest in 2024. However, he has never reached the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Mahomes has claimed three Super Bowl titles, in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

Despite recent history, Morse thinks Allen is up next.

There is a reason for Morse’s confidence in Allen and the Bills

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) blocks for quarterback Josh Allen in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After earning the NFL MVP for his performance during the 2024 season, he took a slight step back in 2025 when he was far less efficient. He was sacked a career-high 40 times a year ago and his interception total nearly doubled.

Nevertheless, the hope is that an offseason trade for DJ Moore, the fourth-round selection of WR Skyler Bell and other moves the team made over the past several months will help Buffalo reach the next level. With those additions, Morse remains fully confident in Allen’s ability to disprove the doubters and finish on top of the heap this season.

“The only thing that can happen right now, in my opinion, is this defense can get better, give him more opportunities,” he said. “I don’t think anyone has scored these past few years more touchdowns and more points and still lost than the Buffalo Bills. That’s not a knock on any player or any person, that’s just what it is.”

Buffalo allowed 57 points across two playoff games a year ago and has now allowed 32 points or more in two consecutive playoff defeats, including the loss to the BRoncos on Jan. 17.

Morse added, “And if this team can bring a little of the Jim Leonhard juice that was part of Vance Joseph and the Denver Broncos and bring this over there, I feel like it’s Josh Allen’s time.”

That’s music to the ears of Bills fans, as the organization is set to open a new stadium in 2026 and will hope to do so with another successful season. However, unlike season’s past, Buffalo and its fans will be hoping they finish best in class, rather than staring at another long offseason without any hardware to speak of.

Josh Allen is under immense pressure to get things done this season, but Morse is confident he can get it done before his biggest rival, Patrick Mahomes, finds his way back to the top.