One Factor Has Bills Ranked Most Likely Team Without a Super Bowl to Win Title in 2026

The Buffalo Bills’ quest for a Super Bowl continues in 2026, as Josh Allen gets set to lead a new-look squad as they further their pursuit of the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

And while some may doubt Buffalo’s ability to take the steps needed to reach the next level this season, there are plenty who believe in the Bills’ quarterback’s ability to guide his team through a distinct transition en route to claiming championship glory.

The Bills have the eighth most-difficult strength of schedule this season based on 2025 win percentage [.528], yet NFL.com’s Eric Edholm writes the Bills are the most likely of the league’s 12 franchises without a championship to win it all in 2026. And there’s one reason why.

“The Bills rank first here because of Josh Allen,” wrote Edholm. “With Allen, they’re in the race nearly every year…”

He added, “Whether the Bills can finally break through or not is unknown, but this appears to be the best-equipped team on the list [of teams without a championship] to make that happen in the short term.”

Bills offensive additions make them best-equipped

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

There has been some debate regarding the level of impact that the Bills’ offseason additions will have in 2026. However, there is no questioning the fact that Buffalo has surrounded Allen with added firepower to help propel the team’s Super Bowl chase.

Despite the high price they paid to trade for him, DJ Moore is an upgrade at wide receiver over what the Bills were running out there a season ago. Along with his disciplinary issues, Keon Coleman was a dud when he was in the lineup, as was the injury-riddled Joshua Palmer.

Coleman’s 64 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus was ranked 62nd out of 81 players graded at the position. Palmer’s receiving EPA of +5.2 was 11th on the team, according to Next Gen Stats, behind players such as Coleman [9.2] and former Bills WR Curtis Samuel [9.2]. Moore recorded a receiving EPA of +8.9 in 2025, while his average yards per reception [13.6] far exceeded that of Coleman [10.6].

Defensively, after a year of watching Joey Bosa stumble around while trying to set the edge, the Bills brought in two-time Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb, whose 31 stops last season were six more than Bosa was able to manage in 2025. It’s not a huge jump, but Chubb has proven to be a more capable run defender throughout his career.

The Bills allowed the fifth-highest rushing yards over expected in the league a year ago at +292, and they’ve made a strong effort to improve their ability on the outside, including the second-round selection of Clemson’s T.J. Parker at pick No. 35 overall. Parker was the seventh defensive lineman the Bills have drafted over the last three years.

So, although Edholm wanted to make it clear that Allen is the leading factor in Buffalo’s placement on his list, the Bills should have a bit more to offer this year when they take the field for their latest kick at the big, shiny can that is the Lombardi Trophy.