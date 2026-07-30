The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of Bills Camp: Rookie Promise & Early Misfires

It wasn’t exactly ideal weather for the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, but the team took the field anyway. A rainy day left the field wet and the ball was slippery as a result.

That led to a few dropped passes early, and a couple of misfires from Josh Allen. Eventually, the team settled down and found a much better rhythm.

Even though it wasn’t perfect, it was great seeing the team back in action as they had their first training camp practice under new head coach Joe Brady. With this one in the books, let’s take a look back at a few positive standouts, as well as a couple that weren’t so great.

The Good

Skyler Bell is earning the trust of Josh Allen

UConn wideout Skyler Bell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie fourth-round pick Skyler Bell will enter his first season in the NFL with some lofty expectations. He produced at a high level during his final year at UConn and plays a position of major need for the Bills. He’s also an excellent fit in Brady’s system, as a wideout who creates plenty of separation and can rack up the yardage after the catch.

Bell had some decent moments during practice but it was his dedication afterward that stood out. Bell was seen running routes with Josh Allen as the two are spending their own time working on their rapport. That could be huge for the rookie’s development and it speaks volumes about his dedication as well as Allen’s leadership.

Michael Hoecht is full speed

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bradley Chubb and T.J. Parker being added this offseason, it’s easy to forget about Michael Hoecht, who played in just two games before suffering a torn Achilles in 2025. Initially, it seemed as though Hoecht could miss time to start the season, but he’s been ahead of schedule throughout the Bills’ offseason programs.

The hype train won’t slow down, either, with Hoecht being a full participant on Tuesday. General manager Brandon Beane confirmed after practice that Hoecht is expected to be on the field in Week 1, which will give this defense a boost.

DJ Moore connection coming along

Josh Allen missed DJ Moore on a couple of early passes, but the two were on the same page by the end of practice. Moore even made a nice sideline catch where he held onto the ball as he hit the ground.

Josh Allen to DJ Moore left sideline. Another nice sliding catch from Moore in the rain. Rapport growing to start camp pic.twitter.com/I35JrPNAxO — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 29, 2026

Buffalo also had Moore taking a handoff on a receiver reverse. The veteran wideout could be used in a multitude of ways by Joe Brady, and Wednesday was evidence of that.

Not so good

Keon Coleman dropping passes, working as a punt returner

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the offseason, Joe Brady tried once again to tell fans that a big year was coming for Keon Coleman as the former second-round pick enters his third season in the league. It took one pass during 7-on-7 drills to see that fans shouldn't get their hopes up too high.

On that very first play, Coleman dropped a pass that hit him in the numbers. One drop alone usually isn't a major indictment for a player, but Coleman is already on thin ice, so this is the last thing he needed. Coleman also spent time working as a punt returner and while some might see this as a way to try and get him involved, it could also be the coaching staff trying to figure out if there is a use for him on the team. Right now, things are not looking positive for Coleman.

Nasty weather dampens first camp practice

In the end, the Bills have to be happy to have their first practice in the books. There was a lot to clean up but nothing we saw on the field was worse than the ugly weather. Thankfully, that wasn't enough to hurt the positive vibe around this team.