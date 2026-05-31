Key to Bills Unlocking Josh Allen's Super Bowl Potential Could Be New Coach

Two years removed from earning the NFL MVP, this is a make-or-break season for Josh Allen.

With the change to Joe Brady as head coach, another shift among the Buffalo Bills coaching staff is quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, who could serve as the missing piece for Allen in his quest to earn Super Bowl stardom. Allen has helped the Bills advance to the AFC Championship game twice during his eight-year career, but more will be expected of him as he is now 30 years old and approaching the end of his prime years as an NFL QB.

Enter Hardegree, who Allen says has been a perfect match thus far.

“He's been great for us,” said Allen during Bills OTAs on May 26. “He's very detailed in his work, really wants us, and me especially, to be the best that I can be.”

One thing that may have been missing before is some tough love sent Allen’s way. He has previously professed his affection for Brady due to the HC-QB duo’s brotherly dynamic. However, with Hardegree, Allen is getting a different view of things.

“I really do appreciate the hard coaching,” said Allen on Hardegree. “And that's what he's bringing here.”

As Allen’s quest to slay the dragon continues, perhaps Hardegree has the secret sauce that he and the Bills organization need to help them get over the hump come playoff time. During the tough times down the stretch of close postseason games, a signal caller needs a trusted voice he can turn to at crucial junctures. And it seems as if he Allen and his new position coach are beginning to forge the bond needed to reach the team’s ultimate goal.

A labor of love for Hardegree

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles at something someone said before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills’ new quarterbacks coach has coached in the NFL for the past 12 season, during which he spent time with seven different organizations, the most recent being the Tennessee Titans the past two seasons. He has yet to work with a gunslinger of Allen’s MVP caliber, as during his career, Hardegree has coached several quarterbacks just not quite at Allen’s level, including Derek Carr, Will Levis, Jay Cutler, Aidan O'Connell and Ryan Tannehill.

Along with his experience as a QBs coach, Hardegree has also previously served as his team’s primary play caller while with the Titans this past season, averaging 16.6 points per game during his stint leading the Tennessee attack. That would give Buffalo added flexibility under Brady, as offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael also served as the New Orleans Saints play caller during a stint as their OC. If Brady ever wanted to give up play-calling duties, he would have two options to take the reins.

Reasons for optimism

Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree watches during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about what Hardegree brings to the table. It doesn’t hurt he is a multi-sport athlete, having previously played high-level tennis, which has surely helped foster a fierce competitive edge.

“Apparently he's a really good tennis player, and he played tennis in college,” added Allen. “So we got to see him on the ping pong table, and we'll put that to the test.”

Hardegree will also be put to the test on the field, as Buffalo’s offense, particularly its passing game will be under the gun to display noticeable improvement during his first season with his new team. He will also have some big shoes to fill, taking over for Bills former QBs coach Ronald Curry, who was previously with the organization since 2024. Curry helped the Bills average 29.6 points per game over the past two seasons.

The pressure is on the entire Bills offense this season and if they come up short, there will be hell to pay. With that said, if things work out and Buffalo finds itself Super Bowl bound this season, Hardegree will likely have played a key role in aiding that group’s evolution to a championship level.