Josh Allen’s Toughest Opponent in 2026 Could be Lofty Expectations

Every season brings new obstacles for a team and there will be plenty for the Buffalo Bills to manage in 2026.

After firing head coach Sean McDermott, following nine seasons with him at the helm, the Bills are turning to Joe Brady. While he has been with the organization since 2023, this will be the first time Brady is a head coach.

His familiarity with the team is a huge reason he was hired, as Brady and star quarterback Josh Allen have a great working relationship. That means, however, that Buffalo is expected to have success immediately, despite the changes not only at head coach, but also at defensive coordinator. The Bills are also turning to a new special teams coach in what turned into a complete staff makeover.

Josh Allen will feel the pressure in 2026

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Those changes aren’t lowering the expectations, especially for Allen. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon says Allen’s biggest obstacle in 2026 will be the expectations he’s facing.

”The front office and fan base have clearly run out of patience, and Allen is now 30. In his ninth season, he is expected to be an MVP frontrunner with a good-not-amazing supporting cast while finally leading the Bills to a Super Bowl in a brand-new stadium. It is—quite frankly—a lot,” Gagnon wrote.

Gagnon is correct about this being a lot, and Allen is going to be asked to be the driving force once again. That’s plenty of pressure and while pressure makes diamonds, it can also burst pipes.

Allen did recently turn 30, and while that age can be concerning for many players, quarterbacks typically have a longer shelf life. Even so, the pressure to finally get over the hump and win a title is surely mounting.

Bills wasted the perfect chance at a Super Bowl this past season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Karene Reid. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What’s most frustrating, however, is how perfect their path was to a title at the end of the 2025 season.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs all missed out on the postseason. That meant Allen was the best quarterback in the AFC playoffs and the teams that have given Buffalo the most trouble during his tenure were all sitting at home.

We all know by now that they were unable to capitalize, losing to the Denver Broncos in overtime during the Divisional Round. To his credit, Allen did all he could to help them win, but the Bills fell short and McDermott was let go. Hopefully, this wasn’t too late since the Bills are unlikely to get a similar path anytime soon.