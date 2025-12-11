Khalil Shakir embarks on personal finanical journey while catching TDs for Bills

When Khalil Shakir isn't playing in the snow at Highmark catching laser beams from Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, he's planning his financial future.

Shakir is known for his financial savvy, including still driving around in his 2021 Subaru, despite a multi-million-dollar extension this past offseason. Shakir is teaming up with Kelley Blue Book to help bring awareness to what it means to be financially responsible.

We sat down with Shakir and talked about everything from what goes into making financially smart decisions, his involvement with Kelley Blue Book, catching touchdown passes from Josh Allen, and what it's like being a new dad while balancing life in the NFL every week.

Shakir, Kelley Blue Book team up

"I think honestly, what's helped me a lot is the people that I've come across from my time at Boise, in my time here in Buffalo. It's been something that I don't overlook, as far as when you come in contact with great people that want the best for you and your future," said Shakir. "Then, I also think the resources as well that have become available, and you know, not too long ago, this connection with Kelley Blue Book came alive".

"I think my core values as far as how I live my lifestyle, how I like to make informed decisions versus impulse buys, and how I like to just do a little bit of research before, you know hitting that purchase button." Shakir continued, "The thing with Kelley Blue Book, that they help a lot with is pretty much developing a whole playbook for you to make that informed decision."

What's the message you want to promote about financial responsibility?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"The main thing for me, is that I pride myself on is not being flashy and making for me, it's making those informed decisions. So, I don't live this you know flashy lifestyle, but I live a lifestyle that I know is great for me and my family, and I think Kelley Blue Book, everything that they're about and everything that they believe in, as far as making those smart financial decisions, and making those, doing the research before purchasing things, is exactly who I am," said Shakir.

"I like when I think about my finances before purchasing anything, I like to think about how it might potentially affect me you know 10, 15, 20 years from now. Obviously, you know your, these are you know you think about bigger purchases and one does that purchase help you down the road as far as an investment, things such as houses, you know, and things like that."

Was there a moment that made you flip the 'financial' switch?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir has a laugh on the sidelines during first-half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No, I don't think there's like a specific moment. I think that my parents did a great job at raising me and my siblings, and I think that, you know, unfortunately, they split up around my eighth-grade year and I think you know being with my mom and my siblings and how she operates. How she operated back then to make sure that we had everything that we needed, you know. And I think that's the main point that I think about.", said Shakir.

What is some advice for someone starting a financial journey?

"I would say think about how you want your life to look 10, 20 years from now. I think when you're informed, you aren't impulsive and I think impulse buys are the worst, because you have no idea what that purchase made, what's behind that purchase right. I've always said, like obviously when we, when me and my wife bough our first house, I was almost in tears seeing money leave my account," said Shakir.

Balancing being a new dad with gameday preparation

"The hardest thing is leaving the house every day to be honest. I think it's, I wanna spend all day, every day with her, even though she can't even talk right now. It's just I'll sit there whenever I get home, I sit there for hours, or just on my chest, you know. So, obviously not much conversation going on, but It's just such a precious thing like man, I stare at her and just realize how blessed I am, so yeah, I would say that's the hardest thing right now, is just leaving her," said Shakir.

Describe your touchdown during Bills' win over Bengals

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates a touchdown reception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We like to say scramble drills our best play, and it's literally like, it just reminds me of being a kid. It's like you're playing backyard football. I'm playing with me and my brothers outside and friends and stuff, and that's really what it is. You're running around, you're finding green grass, you're trying to show, you know your numbers to Josh to show that, hey, you're available and on that specific play, you got snow on the ground, you're slipping, you're sliding, you're running around there's people all over the place, and then I literally turn around, the balls on my chest like so, like it happened so fast, where it's kind of hard for me to even explain it."

Shakir added, "I will say is the fact that Josh was able to make a throw like that, he is unreal like the, the tight window that he had to fit that ball into, and literally hit me on my front numbers is insane. The dude is unreal and he can make any, any play at any given time."

