Josh Allen's 'unbelievable throw' vs. Bengals arguably Top 5 all-time for Bills' QB

There may not be a better example of Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen operating off script and firing a jaw-dropping laser for an improbable completion.

From the ability to keep the play alive to the pinpoint accuracy of the throw, Allen's 11-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir may be his wildest ever. This gem against the Cincinnati Bengals is arguably one of the four-time MVP finalist's Top 5 most unbelievable completions.

Facing a 14-3 deficit in their December 7 home game, and needing a touchdown in the worst way after the Bengals could not be stopped on their first two possessions, the Bills kept the offense on the field for a 4th-and-4 from the opponent's 11.

RELATED: Josh Allen's 'Madden' level TD production results in another historical first

After the initial play broke down, Allen kept buying time to his right, and at the absolute last possible moment he fired the ball through traffic into Shakir's hands for a jaw-dropping conversion.

Josh Allen scrambles in the snow and finds Shakir for six!



CINvsBUF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/QVRijhPvgz — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

"It was probably one of those touchdowns, probably as a play caller, that you're happy, but you're not happy after, because it's like you're having to live with that kind of unbelievable throw. You like to think as a play caller, you get him in a better position where he doesn't have to do that," said Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Next Gen Stats diagram

The insane accuracy of the throw can be seen from examining the Next Gen Stats "dots" play graphic. At the time the throw arrives into Shakir's hands, the wide receiver's dot is completely covered by the three orange dots representing the three defenders surrounding the catch.

JOSH ALLEN THREADS NEEDLE TO KHALIL SHAKIR, TOUCHDOWN DOTS



(Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/xhm6tnJ6Ns — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 7, 2025

"That's Josh Allen being Josh Allen, right? And incredible the fact that Khalil was able to concentrate and come down with that catch as well," said Brady. "It was obviously an impressive throw from his perspective and I hope we're not living in those situations like that."

Sean McDermott's perfect view

Allen released the ball not far from where Bills' head coach Sean McDermott was standing on the sideline around the 18. After realizing it was complete, the head coach displayed some emotion.

Sean McDermott's view of @JoshAllenQB's 4th down touchdown throw is WILD. 👀@insidetheNFL Week 14 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/k59RxT0ZuR — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2025

"Of course, I'm going to get excited and emotional. It's an emotional game," said McDermott. "You try as a head coach in particular, you try and keep your poise and composure because that's what's needed in most of those situations."

Allen's most incredible throws

75-yard TD to Robert Foster vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2018 Return from injury)



24-yard TD to Ty Johnson vs. Denver Broncos (2024 Wildcard)



36-yard completion to Stefon Diggs vs. Detroit Lions (2022 Thanksgiving)



21-yard TD to Stefon Diggs vs. Arizona Cardinals (2020 Hail Murray)

MORE: Forgotten receiver proves Bills' Josh Allen doesn't need Stefon Diggs

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —