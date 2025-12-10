Bills' starting TE has good reason for Week 15 practice absence

He's coming off his season-best receiving performance, and there's apparently more good news percolating for Dawson Knox.

The Buffalo Bills' starting tight end missed the team's December 10 practice in Orchard Park due to what head coach Sean McDermott deemed "personal reasons."

It's no secret that Knox's wife, Alexandra, is due to give birth to the couple's first child this month, and the tight end's absence is almost certainly due to his duties in the delivery room.

The spouse made an official pregnancy announcement through her Instagram page on July 3. Later that month, she shared images from a gender reveal event, noting that the couple is expecting a baby girl to arrive in December.

The 29-year-old Knox was the Bills' leading receiver this past Sunday, catching six of seven targets for 93 yards in the 39-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He led all Buffalo tight ends with 35 snaps.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills' baby boom

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir and his wife, Sayler, welcomed a baby girl on November 17. He was excused from practice leading up to the November 20 road hame against the Houston Texans.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady did not meet his newborn daughter until after coaching in the Bills' 26-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30.

Now, Knox is set to become the team's third Girl Dad in less than one month's time.

Bills' building block

Drafted one year after quarterback Josh Allen, Knox has been an offensive staple for the Bills during their current run of six consecutive playoff appearances. He's known to be good friends with Allen, and he's arguably the quarterback's most-trusted target on the field.

MORE: Josh Allen's 'unbelievable throw' vs. Bengals arguably Top 5 all-time for Bills' QB

Knox and Allen have hooked up for 24 regular season touchdowns and six more during postseason play. The 6-foot-4 two-way tight end has 218 career receptions over 98 appearances (80 starts). He averages 11.9 yards per catch.

As was the case last year, Knox leads the Bills' tight ends in offensive snap share (61 percent).

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —