Reason for Khalil Shakir's two-day absence from Buffalo Bills practice revealed
Khalil Shakir popped up on the Buffalo Bills’ injury report leading into a Week 12 matchup and the likely reason for his non-participation was revealed on Tuesday evening.
Shakir was listed as a DNP on both Monday and Tuesday, which led to questions regarding his absence. But on Tuesday, Shakir’s wife, Sayler, posted a photo to Instagram of the couple’s newborn baby girl, Sunny Haven, which quelled any uncertainty regarding his status.
“11/17/25, Sunny Haven Shakir, you are oh so loved already,” posted Sayler to her IG account.
The Bills wide receiver is at least the second Bills player this season to welcome a newborn into the world this season, joining long snapper Reid Ferguson, who celebrated the birth of his third child in September.
Shakir has been a star for the Bills’ passing game this season, leading the team with 46 receptions and 454 yards receiving through Buffalo’s first 10 games of the season. His productive 2025 campaign comes on the heels of signing a lucrative contract extension this offseason, which will keep him with the Bills through the 2029 season.
The Bills return to the practice field on Wednesday, their final day of preparation before they take on the Texans on Thursday in Houston.
