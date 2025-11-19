Bills Central

Reason for Khalil Shakir's two-day absence from Buffalo Bills practice revealed

The Buffalo Bills' top wide receiver was listed as a non-participant due to personal reasons on Monday and Tuesday.

Alex Brasky

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium.
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Khalil Shakir popped up on the Buffalo Bills’ injury report leading into a Week 12 matchup and the likely reason for his non-participation was revealed on Tuesday evening.

Shakir was listed as a DNP on both Monday and Tuesday, which led to questions regarding his absence. But on Tuesday, Shakir’s wife, Sayler, posted a photo to Instagram of the couple’s newborn baby girl, Sunny Haven, which quelled any uncertainty regarding his status.

RELATED: No guarantees Keon Coleman returns for Buffalo Bills in Week 12 vs. Houston Texans

Khalil Shakir
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) enters the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“11/17/25, Sunny Haven Shakir, you are oh so loved already,” posted Sayler to her IG account.

The Bills wide receiver is at least the second Bills player this season to welcome a newborn into the world this season, joining long snapper Reid Ferguson, who celebrated the birth of his third child in September.

MORE: Bills' Week 12 NFL power rankings: How win over Buccaneers impacted Buffalo's status

Khalil Shakir
Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) with offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Shakir has been a star for the Bills’ passing game this season, leading the team with 46 receptions and 454 yards receiving through Buffalo’s first 10 games of the season. His productive 2025 campaign comes on the heels of signing a lucrative contract extension this offseason, which will keep him with the Bills through the 2029 season.

The Bills return to the practice field on Wednesday, their final day of preparation before they take on the Texans on Thursday in Houston.

 Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Alex Brasky
ALEX BRASKY

Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.