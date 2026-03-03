Khalil Shakir Shares Worrisome Injury Update Amid Offseason

Khalil Shakir has been the lone bright spot within the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver corps the past couple of seasons.

The last thing the Bills need is for something to happen to their No. 1 pass catcher. With that said, Shakir shared a worrisome update on Monday night that points to Buffalo’s top WR sustaining some sort of injury.

Among a series of images posted to his Instagram account, Shakir displayed a shot of himself with his right foot elevated and in a boot, captioned, “Random Lately.”

He appears in good spirits, smiling in the photo, surrounded by his two dogs and his daughter, Sunny Haven. With that said, at face value, the post is troubling to say the least.

An explanation

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

To provide a bit of context regarding Shakir’s post, Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills posted to his X account, “Shakir in a cam boot & wearing TED stockings. This strongly suggests that he had [right] ankle surgery recently.”

Dr. Trimble added, ”Same side he had high-ankle sprains last 2 years. Possibly Tightrope for stability or a simple ankle scope clean out.”

A Tightrope ankle surgery is a minimally invasive procedure, so it appears as if Shakir avoided significant injury. Still, the legs and feet are the lifeblood for a wide receiver, and any sign of a lingering ailment is concerning.

Injury history

Shakir has been quite durable since the Bills drafted him in 2022, playing in 62 of a potential 68 games. This past season, he missed only the team’s meaningless Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets. He was not listed on the injury report to end the campaign. He dealt with an ankle injury at the start of the season and then a rib injury later in the year.

The four-year veteran has led the Bills in receiving each of the past two years, totaling 72 receptions for 719 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. He has compiled 197 receptions for 2,312 yards and 11 touchdowns over his four seasons with the Bills.

Shakir is 26 years old and signed a four-year, $60.2 million contract last offseason. He is under contract through the 2029 season and is set to count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) brings down Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10). | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Joe Brady recently said he is hoping to expand Shakir's role this season.

"When the ball's in his hands, good things is happening," said Brady. "That doesn't necessarily always have to be in a short range."

"There's really not a lot of things Khalil can't do," added the Bills' head coach. "As we watch cutups, as we go through things and put it all together, there's definitely ways to get the ball in his hands in different ways."

Hopefully Shakir is back on his own two feet in no time.