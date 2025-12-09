Bill WR Khalil Shakir approaching major contract bonus in final four weeks

Khalil Shakir has developed into the Buffalo Bills' most trusted wide receiver.

A fifth-round pick out of Boise State in 2022, Shakir broke out in 2024 with 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns. That led to a four-year, $60.2 million extension this offseason for Shakir.

As is often the case, his contract includes bonuses for production, and Shakir is closing in on multiple incentives with four weeks to play in the season.

Shakir is set to make an extra $150,000 with just one more touchdown. He's currently at four on the season and hits his first bonus at five touchdowns. He doubles that bonus with one more, earning $300,000 for six touchdown catches.

Khalil Shakir eyeing multiple bonuses this year

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Another bonus comes for Shakir if he records 80 receptions this season. If he hits that milestone, he will receive a bonus of $150,000. That doubles, up to $300,000, if he adds 10 more.

Currently, Shakir has 57 receptions on the season for 585 yards. He’s averaging just 4.4 receptions per game, which would give him roughly 17 more receptions.

That would leave him short of the first bonus, but there’s still a chance he catches fire in the final four games and at least hits 80 receptions, which would be a career high.

