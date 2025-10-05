Steve Tasker headlines multiple deserving Bills' legends nominated for Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 52 nominees advancing to the next round of the selection process for the Senior Finalist category, including four former Buffalo Bills.
Headlining the group of former Bills, and the only "special teamer" nominated, Steve Tasker will once again have the opportunity to be enshrined in Canton.
Tasker played 13 seasons in the NFL, including 12 with the Bills, where he was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection for his special teams contributions. He also earned five first-team All Pro and seven first-team All Conference selections between Pro Football Weekly and the Pro Football Writers Association. He is widely acknowledged as the greatest special teams players ever, revolutionizing that phase of the game, and even winning Pro Bowl MVP in 1993.
RELATED: James Cook receives ultimate compliment from retired Bills' HOF running back
QB Jack Kemp was in Buffalo from 1962-1969, racking up 15,134 passing yards and 77 touchdowns, along with five Pro Bowls, one first-team, and one second-team All Pro selection. His 60.75 Hall of Fame Monitor score is 40th among QBs.
Receiver Art Powell spent just one season in Buffalo, catching 20 passes for 346 yards and four touchdowns in six games. He had previously earned a first-team All Pro selection with both the New York Titans and Oakland Raiders, along with four second-team All Pro selections and four Pro Bowls after leading the NFL in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns twice. He has a Hall of Fame Monitor score of 43.92, 89th among WRs.
RELATED: 5 eligible Bills worthy of increased discussion for Hall of Fame enshrinement
Lemar Parrish's last season, 1982, was with the Bills, appearing in seven games and recording one INT. During his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, he earned eight Pro Bowl selections, along with one first-team and one second-team All Pro selection. He has a Hall of Fame Monitor score of 59.33, 55th among DBs.
Other notable senior finalists include QB Ken Anderson, RB Roger Craig, WR Mark Clayton, DL Ed "Too Tall" Jones, LB Clay Matthews, and DB Lester Hayes.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —