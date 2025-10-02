Josh Allen not bothered by 'indention,' declines surgery to fix nose
Considering he won the NFL MVP despite a broken left hand, a broken nose won't be enough to slow down Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
The dual threat has finished off three wins since taking a shot to the face late in the first quarter against the New York Jets on September 14.
As he dove forward on a quarterback keeper in Week 2, Allen's nose was smashed by a combination of his helmet and the hand of Jets' defensive lineman Micheal Clemons on his way to the ground.
When Allen lifted his head up, blood was gushing from his face. Hurrying off to the sideline, he missed two snaps, but the end-of-quarter changeover allowed the medical staff enough time to stop the bleeding. In addition to a battle scar, Allen and the Bills left MetLife Stadium with a 30-10 win over the Jets that day.
Nearly three weeks later, we know that Allen was indeed forced out of the game due to a broken nose. The reigning NFL MVP revealed as much during his appearance with QB-turned-analyst Mark Sanchez on NFL On FOX's Rearview.
"My nose is fine. I broke it up on the actual bone, not any of the cartilage," said Allen.
While Allen has added to a protective visor to his facemask since the incident occurred, the 29-year-old product endorsement darling has no plans to undergo nose surgery.
"I don't have to have surgery. There's just a little chip in it," said Allen.
The quarterback also isn't worried about covering up any minor cosmetic damage.
"I can feel a little indention here in my nose, but hey it's good, man," said Allen. "It adds character. It tells us a story. This is just another part of my story."
Turning back the pages of Allen's story to the 2024 season opener, the elite runner went airborne on his way into the end zone and landed awkwardly on his left hand. Allen missed no time after banging up his hand in the 34-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but he was forced to wear a protective glove for the remainder of the season.
After playing through the issue, which was not known to involve a broken bone at the time, Allen finally came off the injury report in Week 12. Later in December, it was publicly confirmed that Allen's non-throwing hand was broken in Week 1.
