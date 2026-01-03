Bills bolster defense with two exciting call-ups for Highmark Stadium finale vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills made two intriguing call-ups for Sunday's regular season finale against the New York Jets. Both are on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bills used their two allotted gameday elevations on two exciting propositions — grizzled veteran defensive end Matthew Judon and undrafted rookie linebacker Keonta Jenkins.

Judon and Jenkins are likely to see a fair share of reps with Buffalo seemingly intending to rest multiple starters in the January 4 matchup.

The Bills will definitely be without starting linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who have been scratched due to injuries. Veteran defensive end Joey Bosa is questionable as he nurses a hamstring issue.

The Bills (11-5) welcome the Jets (3-13) for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Orchard Park.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tries to escape pressure by Patriots Matthew Judon. | JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Judon's anticipated debut

After signing to the practice squad on December 20, Judon is in line to make his Bills' debut in what will be the final scheduled game in Highmark Stadium history. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was waived by the Miami Dolphins following 13 appearances this season.

“Small window of a sample, but he's been pleasant to have around," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott earlier this week. "Professional in his approach, and he's done a good job working with the scout team in the limited time that we've had him here."

The 33-year-old Judon recorded 28.0 regular season sacks over a two-year span with the Patriots. The former Baltimore Ravens' fifth-round pick has totaled 72.0 sacks and nine forced fumbles over 10 seasons.

Sep 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is sacked for a safety by New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) in the 4th quarter at MetLife Stadium | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jenkins resurfaces

Bills' brass was reportedly high on Jenkins after signing him to a UDFA contract. Although he didn't land on the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp, Buffalo immediately added him to the practice squad at summer's end.

Coincidentally, Jenkins, a Virginia Tech product, made his Bills' debut against the Jets. He was a gameday elevation in Weeks 2 and 3 before getting banged up. The rookie appeared strictly in a special teams role earlier this season.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

