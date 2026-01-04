Special fan gift highlights Bills' big plans for Highmark Stadium's farewell
The Buffalo Bills have a big day planned for the team and fans alike when they welcome the New York Jets to Highmark Stadium for what could be the final game held inside the hallowed grounds at One Bills Drive.
Along with the team donning their 1990s Super Bowl-era red helmets during the Week 18 contest, the Bills will also provide fans with commemorative gifts, special appearances by legendary players, and many other exciting moments throughout the afternoon and evening.
Special mementos
One of the giveaways for Sunday’s game will be a Highmark Farewell Coin distributed to 70,000-plus fans in attendance, similar to the fan giveaway for the first game at the stadium in 1973. Along with the coin, each fan will receive an “I Was There” card, officially marking one’s attendance at the special event.
Additionally, the team will have another full-stadium giveaway in the form of a rally towel, featuring a spot where each recipient can etch their seat, row and section number to fully commemorate their final trip to the stadium.
Exciting attendees
There will also be a long list of Buffalo Bills legends set to appear at Sunday’s game.
The list includes: Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly, Steve Tasker, Steve Christie, John Fina, Andrea Reed, Joe DeLamielleure, Darryl Talley, Jeff Nixon, Carly Byrum, Chris Villarrial, Ashton Youboty, Brian Moorman, George Wilson, Merv Krakau and Derek Schouman.
Thomas and Tasker will serve as the Legends of the Game, leading the charge before the historic contest.
“How many times do you get to do a first, last, right?” said Thomas, via the Bills’ website. “You hear all the firsts, like Josh Allen’s the first player to ever do this. He’s the first player to ever do that. Well, this will be the last player — myself and Steve — doing this in a stadium where it won’t be done anymore. And that’ll be the end.”
Kickoff for what could be the final game at Highmark Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. Tickets are still available, costing as low as $129 on the resale market as of early Sunday morning.
