Hall-of-Fame WR's blunt take on how Bills currently stack up vs. AFC rival Chiefs
The man known as Megatron has spoken on the Buffalo Bills' collection of wide receivers and the team's chances of overtaking the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy.
Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who retired after the 2015 season, chopped it up with football media personality Kay Adams on Up & Adams, and the Detroit Lions' legend weighed in on the current NFL hierarchy.
While the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs have lost two of their first three game, with a Week 4 matchup against the vaunted Baltimore Ravens on deck, Johnson isn't dismissing Patrick Mahomes and Co. from his list of serious contenders.
"It's too early. It's too early to count them out. It's the first quarter of the season, but they could still could have three good quarters and still be where they want at the end," said Johnson.
Although he's not willing to write off the Chiefs, there's no denying that the 3-0 Bills are humming right now.
"If they're playing today, Buffalo is kicking that ass," said Johnson.
The Bills will host the Chiefs on November 2 in a Week 9 matchup. Buffalo has won the last four regular season meetings, but Kansas City is 4-0 against Buffalo in the playoffs since 2020.
Despite not having a wide receiver close to Johnson in ability and pedigree, the Bills have hit the 30-point mark in each of their first three games. Nine different players have totaled at least two receptions over the first three weeks.
Whether it's the shifty WR Khalil Shakir or the athletic tight end Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo's pass-catchers are collectively producing at a sufficient level.
Johnson, who was the epitome of a WR1, doesn't see the absence of a true No. 1 receiver as a problem for the Bills' offense.
"If you can keep that cast healthy, its hard t keep your hands on those guys Theyre so quick in and out of routes They cross the field on you. As long as they keep the cast of what they have now healthy, and making plays, it's possible," said Johnson.
