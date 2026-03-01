New Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Adds Athletic EDGE With Rising Stock

With the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine coming to a close, we're getting a clearer picture of which players could be in play during the first round of the NFL draft. We've also seen which prospects the Buffalo Bills are interested in, as they met with several intriguing prospects.

While wide receiver has been a popular position for the Bills to target in mock drafts, they've also been paying close attention to defensive players. One of those players was Clemson standout T.J. Parker, who met with the Bills' brass in Indianapolis.

If the top wide receivers aren't on the board, which could be the case at No. 26 overall, Buffalo could decide to add another edge rusher such as Parker. That's exactly what happens in the latest mock draft from Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo! Sports. The duo takes turns making selections, and McDonald has the Bills bringing in Parker.

Round 1, Pick 26: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, there are a couple of wideouts on the board that could help with the Bills. Both Denzel Boston out of Washington and KC Concepcion from Texas A&M are available. Still, McDonald says the Bills need more talent to ensure new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is successful.

"Buffalo’s defense improved as the season hit the waning moments, but the Bills still need more talent at all three levels for new coordinator Jim Leonhard. That’s a tall ask, but they can dip their toes in the edge rusher market with the selection of Parker, an athletic defensive end," McDonald wrote.

Parker had a fantastic season in 2024, recording 11 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. His numbers were down in 2025, but he was able to show improvement as the season went along. Parker finished with five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, and then improved his stock with a strong showing in the Senior Bowl.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.61 10-yard split. He also performed well in drills, showing off his impressive athleticism, change of direction, and straight-line speed. Adding him across from Greg Rousseau will give Leonhard two bookend pass rushers to set the tone.

As for the two receivers passed on by McDonald in this mock, Boston ends up going to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 29, while Concepcion slides out of Round 1.