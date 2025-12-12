Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld announce they're expecting their first child

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a remarkable year.

First, he was awarded the NFL MVP award in February for his performance during the 2024 season. Not long after that, he married actress Hailee Steinfeld as the two had a California ceremony on May 31, 2025.

Now, the power couple has another announcement that's sure to excite fans. Through her newsletter, Beau Society, Steinfeld shared that she and Allen are expecting their first child.

In her newsletter, Beau Society, Hailee Steinfeld has shared that she and Bills QB Josh Allen are expecting.



Photos via Beau Society: pic.twitter.com/vRCQNr4XL5 — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 12, 2025

Along with the news, Steinfeld, who said she just turned 29, shared a short video of the two in the snow, with her wearing a sweater with "mother" written on it multiple times.

2025 has been a huge year for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball, trying to avoid Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen's success has been well documented as he's become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He already cemented his name in the record books by winning his first MVP, but he could do more if he's able to get the Bills into the Super Bowl.

With Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals out of the playoffs, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes nearing elimination, this could be the Billss' best chance to make it to the Super Bowl.

Steinfeld has also had plenty of success with her blockbuster film 'Sinners' debuting in April.

