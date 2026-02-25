Josh Allen Appears in New Photo as Hailee Steinfeld Shows Baby Bump

Josh Allen is going to be a father soon. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, first announced her pregnancy in December.

Steinfeld was later seen debuting her baby bump while attending the Golden Globes in January. That came as the Bills were defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The actress has kept fans up to date with her newsletter, Beau Society, which recently released its latest edition. In this newsletter, Steinfeld wrote, "We’re getting ready to meet someone we already love so much." She also shared multiple photos of herself and Allen at home, displaying a full baby bump./

Hailee, Josh, and the soon to be newest member of the Allen family!



📸 via Beau Society pic.twitter.com/SQkcsyqGd3 — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) February 25, 2026

The 29-year-old actress also said she is "having vivid daydreams of what our life is about to look like when the three of us are cuddled up in the nursery together."

While Allen and Steinfeld have not announced a due date, fans have been speculating that their new family member will arrive in March. The couple is also keeping the gender secret, for now, but fans believe there's an easter egg in the latest edition of Beau Society, with Steinfeld sharing a photo of herself with blue flowers.

Josh Allen is also going through big changes with the Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Allen and Steinfeld are preparing for some big changes at home, the 2024 NFL MVP is also going through some changes at work. After a second-round playoff loss, the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott, who spent nine seasons with the franchise.

He's the only head coach Allen has worked with since being selected in the 2018 NFL draft, which makes the change significant. Buffalo understood this and kept Allen at the center of their thinking as they looked for a new coach.

In the end, they decided to promote Joe Brady, who has been with the Bills since 2022 and has been the offensive coordinator since 2023. Brady and Allen have a great working relationship, and keeping them together should allow the offense to stay on track.

Of course, they also hope the addition of a new wide receiver will help them improve, but keeping Brady means Allen won't have to learn an entirely new offense. That will be huge as the soon-to-be dad aims to bring the Bills a Super Bowl trophy.