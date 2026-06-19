Biggest Overreaction From Buffalo Bills' Minicamp

Jim Nantz famously says the annual Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club is "A tradition unlike any other." The same goes for the annual hype surrounding Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman.

The team's top pick in the 2024 NFL draft is entering his third season in the league and he's coming off a year full of inconsistent play, which included multiple games where Coleman was a healthy scratch. Despite his struggles, we're already hearing the same things we hear during the Bills' previous offseason.

Coleman is in excellent shape. Coleman is moving well. Coleman looks poised for a big leap.

I myself have been guilty of it, writing recently about how he was moving well and getting the best of the Buffalo defensive backs during minicamp. It's hard not to buy into the hype because Coleman has all the tools to succeed.

He boasts impressive size at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and has the ability to win physical contests against defensive backs. While he's not a speedster, Coleman does have the ability to get downfield, evidenced by his 19.2 yards per reception average as a rookie.

Keon Coleman's consistency remains major question mark

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman celebrates after a touchdown against the New York Jets. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The problem is consistency when it matters. Coleman was expected to fight for the WR1 job this past season and he was off to a hot start with eight receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown in their Week 1 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Coleman followed that up with back-to-back performances where he had fewer than 30 yards receiving. In fact, he never recorded more than 49 yards in a single game following the season opener. To put this into perspective, Coleman finished with 404 yards and four touchdowns on 38 receptions. Taking out Week 1, he had just 30 receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns over the remaining 12 games he played in.

In the postseason, he wasn't much more of a factor, finishing with two catches for 46 yards and one touchdown. While it was nice to see him get in the end zone during the playoffs, the consistency continued to be a major concern.

Things have gotten so bad with Coleman that it was assumed throughout the offseason that he could be on the way out. Despite this, the hype train is once again preparing to take off as we prepare for a new season. Until Coleman proves there's actual substance, however, this feels like another major overreaction from offseason workouts.