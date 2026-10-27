What Josh Allen Must Do to Win His Second Career MVP

A lot can change from Week 7 to Week 18 in the NFL, but MVP campaigns rely on season-long success.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may seem like the early favorite to many, but a recent ESPN poll of NFL execs, coaches and personnel has a different QB atop the ballot.

So, what would Allen need to achieve in Buffalo's final 11 games to bring home more hardware?

What poll says

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) makes a throw during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Cameron Wolfe's poll, 49ers QB Brock Purdy received six out of 16 votes in the exercise.

It's important to note that this was published prior to San Francisco's 29-20 loss to the Falcons, which included Purdy throwing two interceptions and taking two sacks in the team's first loss of the season.

Even so, one AFC assistant GM even said that "Josh Allen is the easy answer." However, their pick was still Purdy "because of impact in that scheme despite all their injuries...His numbers and the way he does it may not be as gaudy as Allen, but he's very valuable."

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen still finished second in the poll with four votes. An NFC defensive coach said, "It's gotta be Josh Allen right now. He won the game vs. the Rams by himself! Damn he's good!"

Wolfe cited Allen's improbable touchdown to Keon Coleman against the Raiders as a "perfect example of him putting on his superhero cape to save the day in unorthodox and often wild ways."

Third on the ballot was Kenneth Walker with three votes, but this was prior to Seattle holding him to just 57 total yards on Sunday night. Bijan Robinson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were the other vote getters, illustrating how wide-open the race is through seven weeks.

Where Allen stands in Week 8

Through six games, Allen is 114 of 171 for 1,504 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns, while adding 48 rushes for 240 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns on the ground. His 17 total touchdowns currently lead the league, even after Week 7.

His 17-game pace with these numbers includes 4,261 passing yards, 680 rushing yards and 48 total touchdowns. All of this is within reach since the Bills have the eighth-easiest remaining schedule and a defense that would need drastic measures to suddenly become a viable unit.

For what it's worth, San Francisco has the 12th-easiest remaining schedule, while Purdy is currently on pace for 10 fewer touchdowns. Plus, top wideout Mike Evans is currently dealing with rib and Achilles injuries, making his short-term availability uncertain.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Allen needs to do

Is it possible Allen keeps the pace mentioned above?



Of course.



Is it realistic to expect he keeps this pace?



Of course not.

Instead, Allen needs to continue leading the most explosive offense in football, and stack wins against premiere opponents. Taking care of a Ravens team that will likely have Lamar Jackson back would be a good start, followed by a chance to hand the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season if they defeat the Lions in Week 8.

Buffalo's QB also has the advantage of multiple primetime holiday games, playing the Chiefs on Thanksgiving and the Broncos on Christmas. His performances in those games will be crucial.

Unfortunately, in a social media driven world, the MVP is as much about performance as it is about narrative. Allen has a strong start to his MVP campaign narrative - dissecting a vaunted Texans defense in Week 1, defeating the Lions on Thursday Night Football and carrying the Bills to his first overtime victory in a Monday Night thriller against the Rams are all details that matter in this race.

Only four execs and coaches may vote for Allen now, but he's in pole position to strengthen his legacy with a second MVP award.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses wtih the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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