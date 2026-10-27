Bills' Post-Bye Schedule: Five NFL Primetime Exposures vs. Winning Teams Await

It's certainly somewhat of a surprise that the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will not take center stage in a featured NFL viewing window in Week 8.

Instead, the November 1 battle between the two preseason AFC favorites will kick off at 1 p.m. ET alongside seven other games in that time slot.

Following the home game against the Ravens, however, the Bills, led by NFL MVP favorite Josh Allen, will become primetime darlings over the season's final two months.

Five of their final 10 regular season games will be standalone features, and all five opponents currently own winning records. We wrote about how challenging the Bills' post-bye schedule is shaping up to be.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks to the media after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stretch begins on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills visit Minnesota to close out the NFL's Week 9 slate on November 9. Then, it's back-to-back 1 p.m. kickoffs against divisional foes in Weeks 10 and 11 before returning to the spotlight on Thanksgiving night in Week 12.

Buffalo, which will also play a standalone game on Christmas, will appear on Sunday Night Football and a special Saturday primetime affair during the month of December.

Week 9: Bills at Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Date: Monday, November 9



Network: ESPN (8:15 p.m.)



Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

It'll be the Bills' first trip to Minnesota since Josh Allen's rookie year. The Vikings (6-0) are currently the NFL's lone remaining unbeaten. They'll visit the Lions before hosting Buffalo.

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Bills vs. Chiefs (Thanksgiving Night)

Date: Thursday, November 26



Network: NBC (8:20 p.m.)



Venue: Highmark Stadium

The Bills have beaten the Chiefs during the regular season in each of the past five years, and the way things look at this point, this Thanksgiving game could wind up determining the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City is 5-1 after suffering a Week 7 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Week 14: Bills at Packers (Sunday Night Football)

Date: Sunday, December 13



Network: NBC (8:20 p.m.)



Venue: Lambeau Field

This trip to Green Bay kicks off three consecutive weeks of featured games for the Bills. The Packers, who made the playoffs last year, are 4-3 through the season's first seven weeks.

Sep 30, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field | USA TODAY Sports

Week 15: Bills vs. Bears (Saturday night)

Date: Saturday, December 19



Network: NBC (8:20 p.m.)



Venue: Highmark Stadium

The Bills host the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams for a Saturday night special in Orchard Park. Chicago, which beat the Packers in the playoffs last year, owns a 5-2 record heading into Week 8.

Week 16: Bills at Broncos (Christmas Day)

Date: Friday, December 25



Network: Netflix (4:30 p.m.)



Venue: Mile High Stadium

It's a rematch of the 2025 AFC Divisional Round that was ultimately decided on the Brandin Cooks catch-turned-interception. The Broncos are 5-2 thus far, only one-half game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West standings.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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