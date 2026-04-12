NFL Mock Draft Sends Olaivavega Ioane to Bills, But History Says Otherwise

Most mock drafts have the Buffalo Bills targeting a wide receiver or pass rusher in the first round. Occasionally, a defensive tackle such as Ohio State's Kayden McDonald is mentioned as a possibility.

Pro Football Sports Network's Alec Elijah takes a whole different approach in his recent 7-round mock, however. With McDonald off the board, as well as top receivers such as Omar Cooper Jr. and KC Concepcion, Elijah has Buffalo selecting Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane at No. 26 overall.

While guard might not be their most pressing need, the Bills need to replace David Edwards, who signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. Alec Anderson was re-signed this offseason and will compete with former Carolina Panthers starter Austin Corbett, but both players have question marks.

Anderson has yet to be a full-time starter, although he did play well in the season finale when starting in place of Edwards. Corbett helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl, but battled knee injuries during his time with the Panthers. Adding Ioane would provide a younger option with more stability.

Buffalo Bills would add a plug-and-play starter with Olaivavega Ioane

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane against the Boise State Broncos. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What would really be intriguing for general manager Brandon Beane is the fact that Ioane has a high floor. He's considered a plug-and-play starter, with Elijah saying he thrives in the run game.

"He thrives on moving defenders off the ball in the run game, while also showing the balance and technique needed to hold up in pass protection," Elijah wrote. "This feels like a plug-and-play addition that raises the floor of the entire unit from Day 1. For a Bills team with championship aspirations, adding a reliable interior presence like Ioane could be a quietly impactful move that pays off in a big way."

For fans, however, drafting a guard in Round 1 might be a tough sell, even if it's one of the safest options.

Going OL in Round 1 would be a break from tradition for Brandon Beane

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even though selecting Ioane would be a safe pick, it might not be safe to bet on Buffalo actually making this move.

History tells us that Beane doesn't dedicate premium resources to the offensive line. Throughout his tenure as the general manager, Beane has never used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman. The closest he has come was in 2019, when he selected Cody Ford 38th overall. He also used a second-round pick (No. 59 overall) on O'Cyrus Torrence.

If that trend holds true, it's far more likely that the Bills go in a different direction than what Elijah is predicting.

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