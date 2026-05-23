Bills Urged to Sign 7-Time Pro Bowler Joel Bitonio to Bolster Offensive Line

Continuity has been the norm for the Buffalo Bills offensive line, but they're facing some change this year. David Edwards, who has been the starter at left guard for the past two seasons, left in free agency, signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Buffalo has options to replace Edwards, with Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett set to compete for the starting spot. There are questions with each player, however, as Anderson has yet to be a full-time starter and Corbett has dealt with durability concerns throughout his career.

That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says the one move the Bills should make before the season begins is signing seven-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio.

"The Buffalo Bills face uncertainty at left guard after David Edwards departed for the New Orleans Saints in free agency," Knox wrote. "They may look to replace Edwards through a camp competition involving Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett. However, scooping up free agent Joel Bitonio might make such a competition moot."

Joel Bitonio would be short-term, but highly effective fix

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio celebrates the team's overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

A second-round pick out of Nevada in 2014, Bitonio spent the past 12 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He started 178 games and has been one of the top guards in the entire NFL.

Entering his 13th season, Bitonio is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. Even at 35 years of age, Bitonio remains an effective player, having recorded a 70.7 overall grade from PFF, and had the eighth-highest run-blocking grade among guards at 75.7.

He's also incredibly dependable, missing just two games since the 2016 season. As if we needed more proof of his reliability, Bitonio also managed to play 1,081 snaps in 2025 and had just one penalty while surrendering only two sacks.

As Knox stated, signing Bitonio would eliminate the need for a position battle at left guard, even if it wouldn't be the long-term fix.

Bills unlikely to make significant moves on the O-line before training camp

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson enters the field before a game against the New York Jets. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Signing Bitonio sounds practical, for the right price, but it's highly unlikely general manager Brandon Beane will be in a hurry to add anyone on the offensive line.

Buffalo had a plan when signing Anderson and Corbett to one-year deals. They also signed Lloyd Cushenberry, giving them a trustworthy backup center should Corbett, who plays guard and center, beat out Anderson.

At this point, they would only deviate from this plan for one of two reasons. One would be if Anderson and Corbett both appear unfit for a starting role. The other would be due to a significant injury. Either way, any moves prior to training camp on the offensive line would be surprising.