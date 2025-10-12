Bills Central

Bills receive favorable referee assignment for Week 6 road matchup vs. Falcons

After being called for 22 penalties over the past two weeks, the Bills may get a respite while benefitting from Week 6 officiating crew.

Jan 14, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; NFL referee Shawn Smith (14) and his crew of Barry Anderson, Tom Stephan, Michael Dolce, Joe Blubaugh, David Meslow, Tony Josselyn pose for a team photo prior to the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a wild card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Penalties have become a significant problem for the Buffalo Bills over the past two weeks.

Buffalo had 22 penalties enforced against them in Weeks 4 and 5, with undisciplined play spread throughout the roster on both sides of the ball. But coming off the team’s first loss of the season, the Bills will face the Atlanta Falcons with this week’s officiating crew having proven favorable to Buffalo in the past.

Head official Shawn Smith will wear the white hat for this Week 6 non-conference tilt, leading a group of officials that ranks tied for 12th out of 17 total crews in flags thrown per game (16), per NFLfastR.com. In 11 games officiated by Smith since he was promoted to head official in 2018, Josh Allen is 8-3 in games officiated by Smith’s crew, per @NFLrefStats1 on X.

One area that Smith’s crew could work in the Bills’ favor is its low tendency to call offensive holding, a penalty that Buffalo has been called for a league-high 13 times this season. Smith and company have had 10 offensive holding penalties accepted by teams through its five assignments this season, with its per-game average of two accepted holding penalties ranking near the lowest rate of any crew in the NFL this season.

Shawn Smith
Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) pretends to read a play sheet of the Baltimore Ravens that blew onto the field as free safety Jordan Poyer (21) laughs and umpire Shawn Smith (14) tries to take them away in the third quarter / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Smith’s crew for the 2025 season includes umpire Tra Blake, down judge Jay Bilbo, line judge Jeff Seeman, side judge Boris Cheek, back judge Dino Paganelli, field judge Tyrol Prioleau, replay official Mike Wimmer and replay assistant Larry Hill Jr.

Smith last officiated a game involving the Bills in Week 3 of last season, when his crew threw 13 flags during a Buffalo win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills had six penalties accepted against them in that game.

