Brandin Cooks reveals 'special' reason he chose to sign with Buffalo Bills

Brandin Cooks’ decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills came down to a few simple reasons.

And it all started with Josh Allen.

“The opportunity to be able to play with Josh is, I mean, you can’t pass up that opportunity,” said Cooks upon meeting the Buffalo media for the first time on Wednesday. “He’s a special player.”

RELATED: Buffalo Bills release once-promising WR to make room for Brandin Cooks

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) talks with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cooks added, “I mean, there's not a throw he can't make. And you can tell he goes out there, and there's not anything that he cannot do. And, from a competitor spirit, you know, you want that. I'm thankful to be a part of that. The guy is huge. He can run, he can throw, he can do it all.”

Along with the Bills’ quarterback, the culture within the organization, as well as the success the team has found under its current regime, struck Cooks when deciding between a few teams that had pursued him in recent days.

“All you do is hear about this organization from afar, being a special place and how they treat players,” added the 32-year-old veteran.

MORE: Keon Coleman's status clarified ahead of Buffalo Bills' Week 13 matchup with Steelers

Brandin Cooks admitted he joins #Bills with a chip on his shoulder.

He wants to prove he can still be a playmaker.



"You hear the whispers." pic.twitter.com/Ul2AX3RPzJ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 26, 2025

The New Orleans Saints waived the 12-year pro at his request on Nov. 19 for what was described as personal reasons. Based upon his comments on Wednesday, it appears Cooks was in search of an increased opportunity within a championship-level organization that possessed a more capable quarterback.

“At the end of the day, I just want to win,” said Cooks. “Show that I got a lot of football left. And that's why this decision was made.”

Cooks was once considered one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, recording six 1,000-plus yard seasons from 2015 through 2021. But since turning 29 years old, his production has dipped. Over the past four seasons, Cooks hasn’t topped 699 yards receiving in a single campaign, with his 2024 season in New Orleans producing just 26 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns. So far in 2025, Cooks has totaled 19 receptions for 165 yards.

While his signing is not a blockbuster deal by any means, Cooks was likely the Bills’ best option on the open market after a failed push at the trade deadline. He should not be considered a savior of the Buffalo offense, but he could potentially provide a boost to a Buffalo WR corps that has been much maligned for its failures throughout the 2025 season.

—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—