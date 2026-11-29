First, it was the catch conspiracy.

Now, there's an accusation of improper clock administration.

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Kansas City Chiefs, 13-10, in a consequential Thanksgiving night game, and Chiefs' fans aren't handling it well.

Furthermore, some folks are accusing the officiating crew of subjectively favoring the Bills by making two key calls in the home team's favor down the stretch.

From football wife Brittany Mahomes to head coach Andy Reid, the initial fairness complaints involved an overturned incompletion on a 3rd-and-10 pass with the Chiefs backed up in their own territory and under 2:00 remaining.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Amani Hooker (22) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While wide receiver Rashee Rice lost control of the ball for a split second as it clearly made contact with the ground, the star quarterback's wife spearheaded the social media outcry that claim Rice was robbed by the replay review.

It's worth noting that the third-down incompletion forced the Chiefs to punt it away with 1:47 left, but it wasn't their last chance of the game. They managed to get the ball back one more time thanks to a quick Buffalo three-and-out. It was on that final possession when the officials again made Kansas City fans' heads explode.

Now, it's the clock guy's fault

Going on an Instagram story binge using her @brittanylynne account, which boasts 2.1 million followers, Mahomes moved from the catch debate onto a perceived timing issue.

She posted three consecutive slides questioning the official clock operation stemming from when quarterback Pat Mahomes bobbled a snap with 00:26 remaining in regulation.

In addition to the quarterback's wife and bitter Chiefs' fans, independent football analyst Warren Sharp was also harping on the issue that, in reality, is a big nothing burger.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mahomes-Sharp crowd claim that the officials gifted the Bills, who were trying to preserve clock, an extra six seconds of game time.

On the play in question, the ball is snapped at 00:26 from the Chiefs' 11-yard line. Mahomes immediately mishandles it and goes down to a knee at the 6 while regaining his grasp. While Bills' head coach Joe Brady was calling for a timeout, the game clock on the NBC broadcast ticked down to 00:19.

VIDEO PROOF of a massive blunder last night



we need to talk about the clock in the final 26 seconds of the Bills-Chiefs game



it was reset after MULTIPLE plays to add time and NEVER was discussed



how much time?



a total of 7 seconds



just enough time after the punt to put 4… pic.twitter.com/u7QC2OITKu — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 27, 2026

After the fact, the game clock was reset to 00:25 as it was determined that Mahomes had given himself up by going down to a knee while gathering the football. Furthermore, Bills' outside linebacker Greg Rousseau was quick to pounce on Mahomes no more than two seconds after the snap.

Although it was a bit of a quick whistle, at most, one can argue another second, or maybe two, ran off the clock in the time it took to secure the fumble, but even in that case, Bills kicker Tyler Bass still would have had at least 00:02 remains to attempt the winning field goal.

Odd, yes. But this is a ridiculous item to focus on.

There should have been two more seconds run off because Rousseau is on Mahomes quickly to kill play.

Bass would then kick with 2 seconds left not 4.

Same outcome. https://t.co/DYk0rZ8A0W — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 27, 2026

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —