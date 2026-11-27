Apparently, it was the sixth consecutive regular season loss that set her off.

The Buffalo Bills posted a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and heavily-decorated quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the sixth year in a row, winning thanks to a 57-yard field goal by Tyler Bass at the gun on Thanksgiving night.

Following Buffalo's 13-10 triumph that sent the Chiefs to 8-3 overall, and 2.0 full games behind the Bills (10-1) in the AFC standings, Brittany Mahomes used her Instagram account to go scorched earth on NFL officiating for apparently deliberately penalizing her husband's team.

"HAHAHAHAHAHA WHAT A JOKE," said the text overlay on Instagram story slide posted by Mahomes, whose @brittanylynne account boasts 2.1 million followers.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wife Brittany Mahomes embrace before the game against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why so mad?

The angry football wife's primary point of contention stems from Kansas City's second-to-last possession with about 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

With the Chiefs backed up to their own 9-yard line, facing a 3rd-and-10, Mahomes uncorked a liner over the middle to wide receiver Rashee Rice just beyond the first-down marker.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Amani Hooker (22) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rice appeared to make a contested catch with Bills' safety Amani Hooker delivering a hit as the ball arrived. As the Chiefs' receiver went to the ground, the ball appeared to move slightly and clearly made contact with the turf.

After a booth-initiated replay, the on-field call was reversed as the pass was ruled incomplete. As a result, the Chiefs were forced to punt it back to the Bills without being able to flip the field position and the score tied, 10-10.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Amani Hooker (22) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo was unable to cash in, going three-and-out and subsequently punting back to the Chiefs, but it retained crucial field position advantage that eventually allowed for the long range game-winning field goal.

"Guess we can't even play football without getting it called against us... not sure what an actual catch is after that I guess? I don't wanna hear s--t anymore from anyone," said the three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback's ranting significant other in the first of seven straight slides referencing the game's officiating.

Brittany Mahomes posts a complaint on Instagram about the Rashee Rice no catch call https://t.co/wv4W21LApj pic.twitter.com/YTeDZaKeqW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 27, 2026

Mahomes followed with five consecutive slides questioning the overturned incompletion, and she ended with a photo showing head referee Alex Kemp using a warning station on the Bills' sideline. The photo, which was part of a shared social media post, included the text "This would be front page news if he was on the Chiefs sideline."

Apparently, Mahomes does not remember the 2024 AFC Championship Game when her husband was the beneficiary of an outrageous call that the Chiefs cashed in for a touchdown on the way to winning by three points.

With Kansas City holding a 14-10 lead over the Bills late in the first half, wide receiver Xavier Worthy was awarded a catch down to the Bills' 3-yard line despite the ball hitting the ground as he jostled for possession against safety Cole Bishop.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half in the AFC Championship Game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bills vs. Chiefs regular season results (2020-26)



2026 — Bills 13, Chiefs 10 (Orchard Park)



2025 — Bills 28, Chiefs 21 (Orchard Park)



2024 — Bills 30, Chiefs 21 (Orchard Park)



2023 — Bills 20, Chiefs 17 (Kansas City)



2022 — Bills 24, Chiefs 20 (Kansas City)



2021 — Bills 38, Chiefs 20 (Kansas City)



2020 — Chiefs 26, Bills 17 (Orchard Park)