The Buffalo Bills outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs during a rain-soaked showdown on Thanksgiving Night.

Buffalo secured a 13-10 victory thanks to a 57-yard field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired. That clutch kick might not have happened if not for a controversial reversal that took place on an earlier Kansas City drive.

With fewer than two minutes remaining in the game, the Chiefs appeared to convert a first-down on third-and-10 when Patrick Mahomes hit Rashee Rice for an 11-yard gain, which could have been the spark they needed to pull off a game-winning drive of their own. Their excitement ended quickly as an official replay reversed the call, ruling that Rice bobbled the ball as he hit the ground, calling it incomplete.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Amani Hooker breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already saw Brittany Mahomes lose her mind on social media over the call. Now, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid sounded off, although he was far more measured than Mrs. Mahomes. Reid said he believes the replay was not clear and obvious, saying he didn't agree with the call.

“Not one that I agreed with, but they said it came from New York,” Reid said. “It’s not from these guys, our guys called it a completion — the guys who were working the game," Reid said after the game. "I’m not sure what they saw. I saw he had control of the ball, then his elbow hit, then the ball hit, but he had control. Normally, in those kind of situations, it’s got to be clear and obvious. And to me, that was not clear and obvious.”

Kansas City still had another chance to win following controversial play

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fumbles the ball against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To Reid's credit, he was simply giving his opinion and didn't seem to be willing to pin the loss on that single play.

That was a far different tone from Brittany Mahomes, who said they "can't play football without getting it called against us." That's a rather interesting statement when the Chiefs are typically the ones who receive the benefit of the doubt with the refs.

The Chiefs also had a chance to redeem themselves after the play. Their defense forced a three-and-out and Buffalo had to punt the ball away. They gained no yards on three plays and had to punt it back to the Bills, which allowed them to set up the game-winning kick from Bass.

It was a strange turn of events down the stretch and both teams had several missed opportunities. This play was huge in deciding the game, but it was far from the only factor.

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