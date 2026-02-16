Bills’ Top Draft Bets Produce Underwhelming Rookie Grades

Knowing they needed more talent on the defensive side of the ball, the Buffalo Bills went into the 2025 NFL draft looking for as many defenders as they could find. They used six of their nine selections on defensive players, including their first five choices.

Buffalo had high hopes for many of those players, but they were most excited for their first two selections. In Round 1, they added Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. One of the stars of draft night, Hairston served as a hype man for every pick. While his engaging personality endeared him to fans, it was the 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash that the front office loved most.

Entering Round 2, the Bills had two selections, but decided to trade up for their top choice. Buffalo moved up to No. 41, sending both second-rounders to Chicago as part of the package. With the 41st pick, they selected South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.

The Bills hoped both players would be key pieces of their defense, but after one year, they still have plenty of questions. While Hairston flashed his potential, the Bills didn't get much from Sanders. In the end, both ranked low in PFF's rookie grades, with Hairston coming in at No. 20 for first-round picks and Sanders at 29 for second-rounders.

Maxwell Hairston showed starting potential

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Hairston was the 30th overall selection, so his positioning isn't too concerning. Falling 20th actually puts him ahead of his draft spot, and he graded higher than several players taken ahead of him, including fellow cornerback Jahdae Barron.

He also got a slow start to the season, with a knee sprain suffered during training camp forcing him to miss the first seven weeks of the season. Hairston later suffered an ankle injury in Week 18, which kept him from playing in the postseason.

In between the two injuries, Hairston showed flashes of the playmaker Buffalo saw at Kentucky. He had 18 tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions in 11 games. Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Buffalo should have faith in Hairston as a starting cornerback. They just need to cross their fingers that he can stay healthy.

T.J. Sanders struggled to make an impact

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sanders was the real letdown out of the Bills' top picks.

At pick 41, he was expected to make an impact as a rookie, but finished with 16 tackles and one sack in 12 games. He was moved from defensive tackle to end as Buffalo looked for the right spot for Sanders, but he never stood out.

Perhaps working with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will help unlock his potential, but as of now, this pick isn't getting great reviews.