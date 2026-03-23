Talented Bills Could Be Derailed by Two Iffy Offseason Moves

After nine seasons and eight playoff appearances, the Buffalo Bills opted to move on from Sean McDermott and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach.

Brady takes over with the sobering fact that despite reaching the postseason each of the past seven seasons, the longest-active streak in the league, the Bills keep finding ways not to reach the Super Bowl.

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has scoured the NFL and looked at all of the offseason moves to date. For each team, he gave a reason to be positive and a reason to be somewhat cautious. He says there’s hope for the Bills, which are “another team with another new coach (sort of).”

D.J. Moore gives Bills’ QB Josh Allen a proven big-play threat

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verderame also noted that "Josh Allen is arguably the NFL’s best player, and the offense should improve with D.J. Moore on the perimeter.”

Earlier this month, the Bills acquired the eight-year wideout from the Chicago Bears, along with a fifth-round pick this year (165th overall), and surrendered their second-round selection (No. 60) next month.

Speaking of that trade, Verderame has this analysis, as well as his thoughts on another offseason acquisition. “Brandon Beane made two very questionable moves, trading a second-rounder for Moore and signing soon-to-be 30-year-old Bradley Chubb to a three-year deal. If those moves don’t work out, this team will have gotten worse over the past 100 days.” Chubb's contract is valued at $43.5 million.

Nov 12, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Did Bills give up too much for D.J. Moore and Bradley Chubb?

That would indeed be disappointing to a franchise that saw its five-year reign as AFC East champions come to a screeching halt this past season as the Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots won its first division title since 2019. All told, this was a flawed Buffalo team that lacked a reliable downfield threat on offense. The club’s defense was also a major problem as only four teams in the league gave up more yards per game on the ground.

After missing the entire 2024 due to a knee injury, Chubb rebounded to start all 17 games this past season. He finished with 47 tackles and led the Dolphins in sacks (8.5) and quarterback hits (20). Regardless, he was part of the massive offseason housecleaning in South Florida—which may very well play in Buffalo’s favor.

So let’s take the opposite approach. If Moore is a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time since 2023 and Chubb recaptures his Pro Bowl form, Brady’s team may indeed give the reigning AFC champion Pats something to worry about.