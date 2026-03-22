Buffalo Bills Answer at Defensive Tackle Is Former Star Who 'Intends to Play' in 2026

While it may not be as glaring a hole as other positions on the roster, the Buffalo Bills need added firepower at defensive tackle.

There is one veteran free agent who could step in and bring an instant boost to a unit that struggled mightily to both rush the passer and stop the run a season ago. Christian Wilkins’ name has recently surfaced throughout the NFL media sphere, which should intrigue the Bills, who could use some help up front.

In a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday, Wilkins has his sights set on returning to play in 2026.

“Free agent Christian Wilkins fully intends to play this season, but still is rehabbing his foot injury, per his agent David Mulugheta,” posted Schefter to X. “So far, 26 teams have reached out and are waiting for Wilkins to be ready, and Wilkins is expected to have a new home as soon as he wants.”

Controversial ending

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wilkins began the 2024 season with the Raiders, but after sustaining a foot injury that ended his season, a bizarre locker room incident led to his release. Since Las Vegas jettisoned him, he hasn’t set foot on an NFL field. With that said, when he has been an active player, he’s produced.

The six-year veteran began his career with the Miami Dolphins, where he recorded his most productive campaign as a pro, finishing with nine sacks, 23 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 2023. His 11.8% quarterback pressure rate that year was the highest of his career.

Even during his brief five-game stint with the Raiders, Wilkins finished with a couple of sacks and 13 quarterback pressures. So, while his character might be a concern, his potential to produce at a high level should be something the Bills consider adding to their roster.

Taking chances

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Buffalo has long been known as an organization that does not take risks on players’ character. However, after the Bills fired former head coach Sean McDermott, that has since changed.

Buffalo recently brought in free-agent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has spent time with four teams over the past five seasons, including some locker room controversy between his multiple stops throughout last year.

If the Bills were willing to bring in Gardner-Johnson, they may also be willing to take a chance on a player like Wilkins, who, if healthy, would bring added pass-rush ability to the interior of their defensive line during the 2026 campaign.