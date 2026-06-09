Bills Have a Hard Schedule, But Three-Game Stretch Will Matter Most

The Buffalo Bills' 2026 schedule may rank in the middle of the pack in the NFL in terms of how hard it is in terms of opponents' past win percentage, but their slate is loaded with matchups against teams gearing up for Super Bowl pushes, including the highly-touted the Los Angeles Rams.

There is, however, one three-game stretch that stands out, as the Bills are one of the six teams taking part in the league's Christmas slate. Such a stretch will have them be on short rest, even though only one day will be taken off Buffalo's usual game-day preparation schedule in each of the last two weeks of that stretch.

This three-game slate is no cakewalk, either, as all three teams made the playoffs last season, and it includes the team that sent the Bills packing in January. Let's take a deeper look.

Week 14 at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) pressure Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This may just be the easiest of the three games. Even though Buffalo is headed into Lambeau, a lot of uncertainty surrounds the Packers. And it's not just the loss of defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley that's doing it.

Running back Josh Jacobs may be facing a suspension, while the returns of key contributors like tight end Tucker Kraft and edge rusher Micah Parsons are still up in the air. Also, given Buffalo is used to cold weather, the fact that this game is in Green Bay won't be as big an advantage to the Packers.

Even if Parsons is healthy, he may not be at 100%, and if he isn't, that's a big advantage for the Bills. With Parsons in the lineup, Green Bay allowed only about 20 points per game, but in the four games after his torn ACL, the Packers gave up 27.5 points per game, including their loss in the wild-card round to Buffalo's next opponent after Green Bay.

Week 15 vs. Chicago Bears

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bills return home to Buffalo for a Saturday showdown against the Bears the next week. It'll be their first standalone regular-season Saturday game since 2022, in which they defeated the Miami Dolphins 32-29.

Caleb Williams, the newest addition to the list of Madden NFL cover athletes, looks to build upon a breakout sophomore campaign, and Buffalo's leaky run defense means it'll have an uphill battle against Chicago's star running back duo of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

Chicago's questionable defense, however, should give Josh Allen a chance to have a field day, especially against a team that did little to improve a pass rush that registered just 214 pressures, the second-fewest in the league. However, the last opponent in this three-game stretch won't be as forgiving in that regard.

Week 16 at Denver Broncos

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) pressures Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The first Friday regular-season game in Bills history may be for all the marbles for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as Denver appears to have improved with the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to give quarterback Bo Nix another threat in the passing game.

With that in mind, Buffalo's secondary depth will be tested as it seeks revenge for the playoff defeat it took at Mile High in January. The Bills' retooled offensive line will face a tough task as well against a Denver defense that tallied a league-leading 68 sacks in 2025.

The injury or officiating luck the Bills suffered last season played big parts in their demise, but this game could be either their statement win or their doom when the playoffs come around. They'll be hoping for a present of establishment on Christmas Day.

This three-game stretch could define Buffalo's season. Whether they have made the playoffs already may be determined earlier in the season, but this is a chance for Buffalo to prove they are for real in the first year of the Joe Brady era.