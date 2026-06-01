Jim Leonhard Clarifies Bills' Trade Up for Davison Igbinosun 'Nothing To Do With Max'
In this story:
Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills have learned just how important reliable cornerback depth is for any team trying to survive the playoff gauntlet.
Whether it was Christian Benford leaving the 2024 AFC Championship Game after reaggravating a head injury or first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston sidelined for the playoffs due to an injury in the 2025 regular season finale, the Bills have been down a starting cornerback in each of their last two postseason losses.
With Benford and Hairston essentially the only two cornerbacks returning from last year's 53-man roster, Buffalo clearly needed a CB3 in addition to capable depth.
"We needed depth," said Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former 10-year NFL safety. "I firmly believe you have to be able to rush the passer, you have to be able to cover, and we needed more depth in the room in order to do that."
As a result, the Bills traded up four spots into Round 2 to select Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun at No. 62 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft order.
“IGB is a guy that we saw as an ascending player that gave us a little something different," said Leonhard. "The size, the length that he has is a little bit different than what we had in the room. We just felt like that was the right person to get in the room with that pick, and excited that it went that way."
No reflection on Maxwell Hairston
The 6-foot-2 Igbinosun, who made 56 career collegiate appearances, will certainly challenge Hairston, but the Bills did not draft him to replace their 2025 first-round pick. We wrote about Hairston's thoughts on Igbinosun's arrival last week.
"We love Max. I was a huge fan of Max coming out of college as well, and we're not down on any of the corners we had," said Leonhard, who spent the last two years as Denver Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator. "It had nothing to do with Max or CB or bringing [free agent] Dee [Alford] in. We need more depth. You need more starters in a secondary. You can never have enough guys who can cover."
The Bills' first notable free agent signing this offseason was the versatile Alford, who showed he could play in the slot or on the outside during his Atlanta Falcons' tenure. Buffalo will have a new face as the starting nickel cornerback this season after trading former All-Pro Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders.
It wouldn't be shocking if the Bills added another experienced veteran to the CB mix over the next couple of months. Former first-round pick Tre'Davious White seems like a worthwhile option currently available on the open market.
Current Bills' cornerbacks
Christian Benford
Maxwell Hairston
Dee Alford
Davison Igbinosun (R)
Torian Pride (R)
Dorian Strong (Injured)
Te'Cory Couch
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.