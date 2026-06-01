Jim Leonhard Clarifies Bills' Trade Up for Davison Igbinosun 'Nothing To Do With Max'

Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills have learned just how important reliable cornerback depth is for any team trying to survive the playoff gauntlet.

Whether it was Christian Benford leaving the 2024 AFC Championship Game after reaggravating a head injury or first-round rookie Maxwell Hairston sidelined for the playoffs due to an injury in the 2025 regular season finale, the Bills have been down a starting cornerback in each of their last two postseason losses.

With Benford and Hairston essentially the only two cornerbacks returning from last year's 53-man roster, Buffalo clearly needed a CB3 in addition to capable depth.

"We needed depth," said Bills' defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former 10-year NFL safety. "I firmly believe you have to be able to rush the passer, you have to be able to cover, and we needed more depth in the room in order to do that."

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard, center, is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. | MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a result, the Bills traded up four spots into Round 2 to select Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun at No. 62 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft order.

“IGB is a guy that we saw as an ascending player that gave us a little something different," said Leonhard. "The size, the length that he has is a little bit different than what we had in the room. We just felt like that was the right person to get in the room with that pick, and excited that it went that way."

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No reflection on Maxwell Hairston

The 6-foot-2 Igbinosun, who made 56 career collegiate appearances, will certainly challenge Hairston, but the Bills did not draft him to replace their 2025 first-round pick. We wrote about Hairston's thoughts on Igbinosun's arrival last week.

"We love Max. I was a huge fan of Max coming out of college as well, and we're not down on any of the corners we had," said Leonhard, who spent the last two years as Denver Broncos' defensive pass game coordinator. "It had nothing to do with Max or CB or bringing [free agent] Dee [Alford] in. We need more depth. You need more starters in a secondary. You can never have enough guys who can cover."

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills' first notable free agent signing this offseason was the versatile Alford, who showed he could play in the slot or on the outside during his Atlanta Falcons' tenure. Buffalo will have a new face as the starting nickel cornerback this season after trading former All-Pro Taron Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It wouldn't be shocking if the Bills added another experienced veteran to the CB mix over the next couple of months. Former first-round pick Tre'Davious White seems like a worthwhile option currently available on the open market.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) makes an interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Current Bills' cornerbacks

Christian Benford



Maxwell Hairston



Dee Alford



Davison Igbinosun (R)



Torian Pride (R)



Dorian Strong (Injured)



Te'Cory Couch