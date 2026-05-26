Why Keon Coleman is Right That 2026 is Make-or-Break For His Bills' Tenure

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Keon Coleman said after a May 19 OTAs practice that the 2026 season is make-or-break for him, and he couldn't be any more correct.

"You (expletive), you might not be here. Simple as that, simply put, man. I know what I'm capable of, so if I fall anything short of that, I'm doing myself a disservice and my team," Coleman told reporters after practice.

The 33rd overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft has struggled to find his footing in his first two seasons, and with Buffalo improving its receiver room in the offseason with DJ Moore and Skyler Bell, Coleman faces an uphill battle to prove himself in 2026.

Coleman's struggles in first two NFL seasons

We heard from Keon Coleman today.



Said his play last season was "ass" & that this upcoming season is make or break for him. pic.twitter.com/MoxbrxLQ7z — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 19, 2026

Coleman began his career with 29 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, but he struggled with drops, posting a 7% drop rate. His problems persisted into 2025, where he tallied 38 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

"I mean, getting benched four games or some (expletive) like that, unacceptable," Coleman said of his 2025 performance. "Ended off on a decent note, got a touchdown, so that was, I wouldn't even call that a confidence boost. It was just a positive to end the season on, but we lost."

Coleman was benched for disciplinary reasons, including being late to a team meeting before the Bills' Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He scored the touchdown he mentioned in the Bills' season-ending loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

However, the fact that he caught only two passes for 46 yards otherwise in the playoffs supports his opinion that his play in the postseason is not a confidence booster. Despite this, he has continued to receive support from new head coach Joe Brady.

How coaching staff supports Coleman

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs after making a catch against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Even after owner Terry Pegula gave a shot at Coleman after the team fired former head coach Sean McDermott, Brady assured Coleman that he would not be forgotten.

"I was the first to tell everybody, I wanted Keon Coleman. So Keon's not gonna just be pushed aside," Brady said in March. "He's gonna continue to develop. And Drew Terrell's gonna have a great plan of what we're going to do to be able to get him to be the receiver that we ultimately drafted to be."

Brady also noted that Coleman's work ethic is going to be a determining factor in his season and if he stays straight, he'll be good to go and will consequently grow as a player.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs for a gain past New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Coleman echoed that sentiment on Tuesday.

"I know what I'm here to do and know what I'm capable of doing," Coleman said.

Coleman's career numbers would be a solid single-season total for many receivers, but the elements are lining up for his future in Buffalo to be decided in 2026.