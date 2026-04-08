Notes on 47 Bills Players in Attendance at Start of Buffalo's Offseason Workouts

The Buffalo Bills began their offseason workout program on Tuesday, and at least 47 of their players were in attendance.

Reporters were not permitted to view the proceedings at the team’s training facility. Still, the Bills’ in-house media team got some good photos of several players arriving at the team’s first day together since the start of free agency.

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While the images captured by the Bills’ photographers may not be a complete list of those in attendance on Tuesday, they give us a good idea of those who were present, particularly a few who have been rehabbing injuries dating back to last season. A total of 47 players were among the slideshow posted to the Bills’ team website, many of whom were worth noting.

The big cheese

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass the football during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Josh Allen was at the workout session, just days after the birth of his first child with wife Hailee Steinfeld, followed by an appearance at friend and fellow NFL quarterback Sam Darnold’s wedding. You can always count on the Bills’ QB1 to lead from the front and attend the start of the team’s offseason program.

New arrivals

Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson gives a loud roar towards the sidelines as the unit warms up during day six of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Freshly acquired wide receiver DJ Moore arrived on the scene in Orchard Park, as did a few of the team’s free-agent signings, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb, safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, cornerback Dee Alford, along with offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry and Austin Corbett.

On-field action during Phase One is not yet permitted. With that said, Moore will begin to build rapport with Allen in the offensive meeting room, while Chubb, Gardner-Johnson and Alford will start to learn what they can expect from first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Corbett is expected to be in fierce competition with Alec Anderson, who was also in attendance on Tuesday, for the starting left guard job, while Cushenberry provides depth at the center position.

Steady forces

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir cuts upfield for yards after the catch during position drills during day five of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greg Rousseau and Khalil Shakir were present, as the veteran edge rusher and wide receiver each return for their sixth and fifth season, respectively. Both players were the team’s top options at their position ago and are now joined by a few of the aforementioned new additions who hope to make life easier for two of the Bills’ cornerstone players.

Additionally, Buffalo’s bookend tackles, Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins, joined their teammates for another kick at the can, as did tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. It will be interesting to see how much Kincaid participates, if at all, during the offseason workouts after the team made it clear his lingering knee injury must be monitored moving forward.

Plenty to prove

Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman pulls in a pass during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receivers Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer made their way past the cameras, as each player hopes their 2026 campaign will turn out much better than this past year. Coleman faced disciplinary and production issues, while Palmer struggled to stay on the field. Palmer finished the year banged up, so it’s good to see he is seemingly ready to begin the training process.

Safety Cole Bishop was there as he will be looking to follow up a breakthrough 2025 season with another strong year, while cornerback Maxwell Hairston was photographed for the first time to begin his second professional season, which he is likely to enter as a starter.

Banged-up Bills

Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers goes up to get a pass across the middle during route drills during day five of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Monday, July 29, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Along with those listed above, several other Bills players who entered the offseason dealing with injuries were in attendance on Tuesday, including wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee), edge rusher Michael Hoecht (Achilles), defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (Achilles) and kicker Tyler Bass (sports hernia). There is no clear update on any of them, but it’s a positive sign that all are well enough to be on their feet.

The rest

Jul 27, 2023; Rochester NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Kyle Allen (9) throws the ball during training camp at St. John Fisher College. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

There were 25 other players at the first day of workouts, including: RB Ray Davis, RB Ty Johnson, S Damar Hamlin, S Jordan Hancock, LB Dorian Williams, LB Joe Andreessen, P Mitch Wishnowsky, OL Tylan Grable, OL Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OL Chase Lundt, OL Travis Clayton, WR Mecole Hardman Jr., STs Sam Franklin Jr., RB Frank Gore Jr., WR Stephen Gosnell, WR Jalen Virgil, LB Jimmy Ciarlo, LB Andre Jones Jr., CB Te’Cory Couch, CB MJ Devonshire, S Wande Owens, TE Keleki Latu, QB Kyle Allen, QB Shane Buechele, LS Reid Ferguson.

Each of those are returning players, with the exception of Kyle Allen, who is back after a brief hiatus for his second stint as the team's backup quarterback.

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