Let's Try Some Optimism Around the Buffalo Bills For a Change

There are many reasons for Buffalo Bills fans to be optimistic entering the 2026 season.

Despite the massive transition the organization is going through with a new head coach, several new coordinators and many new players, there are a few critical areas in which the Bills should remain among the best in the league in 2026. Particularly the running back room.

With the 2025 NFL rushing champion, James Cook, returning to lead the group, the Bills’ stable of ball carriers is primed for another massive season.

Cookin’ up another rushing title

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Cook was incredible a season ago, recording the most rushing yards [1,621] and second-highest yards-per-attempt average [5.7 yards], trailing only Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane in that department. With that said, Achane recorded 71 fewer carries than Cook during the regular season and averaged 11 fewer yards per game. Cook’s 12 touchdowns were tied for sixth most in the league, while his 21 broken tackles were ninth most in the NFL and a career high.

If all goes well and he remains healthy, Cook should once again be among the most feared running backs in the NFL. And to make matters even more favorable for the Bills, Cook’s contract he signed last offseason worth $11.5 million average annual value has proven to be a steal. A huge win for Buffalo.

Beyond their starter, Ty Johnson is as effective a third-down back as any across either conference, earning a 69.8 run grade from Pro Football Focus last season. Ray Davis, while he took a step back in his effectiveness as a running back last year, finished as a first-team All-Pro kick returner, adding to the value of the unit as a whole. When you can get significant special teams contribution out of your third rostered running back, you know you’ve done well.

And the Bills are living large at the position.

One change is coming

Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There is one change that could threaten the success this position group has experienced the past several years. Former starting left guard David Edwards departed via a free-agent contract with the New Orleans Saints this offseason and the Bills must find an effective replacement if they hope to maintain their level of play in the trenches.

Alec Anderson and Austin Corbett are the leaders in the clubhouse to earn the job, and how whoever winds up on top in the positional battle is able to acclimate to the role greatly impact how Cook is able to keep it rolling in 2026.

Despite the change inside at guard, one element of continuity the Bills will enjoy is the retention of running backs coach Kelly Skipper, who has been with the team since 2017. He has helped Cook earn two Pro Bowl selections.

Buffalo did not draft a running back this season and hasn't done so since Davis in 2024. However, they still have Frank Gore Jr. on the roster and also brought in undrafted free agent Desmond Reid for the offseason workout program.

This is as strong of a position group as you'll find on the Bills roster and it's only getting stronger.