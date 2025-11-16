Keon Coleman responds after being benched in Bills' Week 11 win over Buccaneers
Keon Coleman offered a brief response after benched for the Buffalo Bills’ Week 11 matchup due to being late to a team meeting in the days leading up to Sunday’s game.
Following the Bills’ non-conference win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coleman addressed his latest embarrassing moment, which was the third time he has been disciplined since being drafted last season.
“Just got to be better,” said the former second-round pick per Matt Parrino on X. “Mistakes happen. Things happen. But again, got to be better.”
Coleman was then asked what it would take for him to put an end to his disciplinary concerns, which have been an issue since the start of his rookie season.
“Doing what I’m supposed to do, doing the right things, being where I’m supposed to be,” he added. “You can’t keep — you can’t make those types of mistakes. You’re a professional.”
He also mentioned, “Just got to be better and focus on next week.”
The swath of reporters surrounding the former No. 33 overall pick following Sunday’s game also requested that he characterize his conversation with Head Coach Sean McDermott after the decision was made that he would not play against the Buccaneers.
“Exactly how you imagine, disappointed,” he said. “Got to be better.”
After the Bills’ new-look passing game operated as efficiently as it has all season in the victory over Tampa Bay, there are now questions as to whether or not Coleman will play in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.
“We just ended the game, we’ll focus on next week when we get there,” said Coleman when he was asked if there was any indication of his status for the game against Houston.
Against Tampa Bay, Coleman watched his replacement, Tyrell Shavers, record a career-high four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown, which also led the team. Practice squad call-up Gabe Davis also produced three receptions for 40 yards.
"I wouldn’t say it’s difficult, it’s disappointing,” said Coleman of being forced to view the game from the sideline. “But when you understand what happened to make that happen, you get it. So you just need to be proud of your teammates and root for them.”
Before his surprise benching against the Buccaneers, Coleman’s performance through nine games had been disappointing. Despite being the team leader in routes run (226), he entered Week 11 eighth on the team in catch percentage (65.3%) and third on the team in yards receiving (330). There were also questions regarding his effort, even before his tardiness earlier this week.
Now, with other options stepping to the forefront, the Bills could benefit from keeping Coleman on the shelf and moving forward with their other pass catchers as the playoffs approach.
Ask yourself, what do they have to lose?
