Bills' NT Deone Walker: Buffalo's No. 16 Player is Massive Space-Eater

As the team enjoys its summer break, Bills On SI will unveil its Top 25 Player Rankings (based upon expected impact) for the 2026 season. Second-year nose tackle Deone Walker lands at No. 16 after a promising rookie season.

One of the biggest changes to the Buffalo Bills outside of the change at head coach is a new defense headlined by coordinator Jim Leonhard, and defensive tackle Deone Walker will be one of the key players highlighted by this change.

Walker was a fourth-round selection out of Kentucky in 2025, and he was a pleasant surprise that season, starting 16 of 17 games and tallying 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

With multiple other young defensive linemen returning from injury, Walker will be hard-pressed to keep his role along the defensive line.

Why is Walker so important?

Deone Walker was a hidden GEM for the Bills last season 💎



Will he breakout in year 2? 🤔 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hpZdNlgHX4 — SleeperBills (@SleeperBills) June 25, 2026

In a 3-4 defense, a base Leonhard will phase into Buffalo after nine seasons in a 4-3 front under former head coach Sean McDermott, the nose tackle is often responsible for taking up space and allowing other defenders to make plays.

A good example of this is a team stopping the run. Buffalo ranked 15th in the NFL last season with a 19.1% stuff rate, and Walker only posted a 49.2 run defense grade by Pro Football Focus compared to a 71.5 pass rushing grade. Given that Buffalo had the fifth-worst rush defense in the NFL in 2025, Walker has a lot of room to improve in that regard.

However, Walker is 6-foot-7, 331 pounds, so he has the size of a typical nose guard to take on double-teams and create opportunities for teammates.

Walker's background

Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) stops Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walker was born on March 11, 2004 in Detroit and went to Cass Tech High School there. He was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and chose Kentucky over schools like Michigan, Alabama, LSU and Penn State.

The former 109th overall pick played three seasons with the Wildcats, earning second-team All-SEC honors each season. He was also a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award in 2022, which goes out to the best freshman in college football.

Walker finished his collegiate career with 132 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and six passes defended.

The rest of the Top 25 so far

25. RB Ty Johnson, June 16

24. CB Maxwell Hairston, June 17

23. K Tyler Bass, June 18

22. CB Dee Alford, June 19

21. LB Dorian Williams, June 20

20. RB Ray Davis, June 22

19. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, June 23

18. G Alec Anderson, June 24

17. TE Dawson Knox, June 25