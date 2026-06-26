Bills' NT Deone Walker: Buffalo's No. 16 Player is Massive Space-Eater
In this story:
As the team enjoys its summer break, Bills On SI will unveil its Top 25 Player Rankings (based upon expected impact) for the 2026 season. Second-year nose tackle Deone Walker lands at No. 16 after a promising rookie season.
One of the biggest changes to the Buffalo Bills outside of the change at head coach is a new defense headlined by coordinator Jim Leonhard, and defensive tackle Deone Walker will be one of the key players highlighted by this change.
Walker was a fourth-round selection out of Kentucky in 2025, and he was a pleasant surprise that season, starting 16 of 17 games and tallying 39 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.
With multiple other young defensive linemen returning from injury, Walker will be hard-pressed to keep his role along the defensive line.
Why is Walker so important?
In a 3-4 defense, a base Leonhard will phase into Buffalo after nine seasons in a 4-3 front under former head coach Sean McDermott, the nose tackle is often responsible for taking up space and allowing other defenders to make plays.
A good example of this is a team stopping the run. Buffalo ranked 15th in the NFL last season with a 19.1% stuff rate, and Walker only posted a 49.2 run defense grade by Pro Football Focus compared to a 71.5 pass rushing grade. Given that Buffalo had the fifth-worst rush defense in the NFL in 2025, Walker has a lot of room to improve in that regard.
However, Walker is 6-foot-7, 331 pounds, so he has the size of a typical nose guard to take on double-teams and create opportunities for teammates.
Walker's background
Walker was born on March 11, 2004 in Detroit and went to Cass Tech High School there. He was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and chose Kentucky over schools like Michigan, Alabama, LSU and Penn State.
The former 109th overall pick played three seasons with the Wildcats, earning second-team All-SEC honors each season. He was also a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Award in 2022, which goes out to the best freshman in college football.
Walker finished his collegiate career with 132 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and six passes defended.
The rest of the Top 25 so far
25. RB Ty Johnson, June 16
24. CB Maxwell Hairston, June 17
23. K Tyler Bass, June 18
22. CB Dee Alford, June 19
21. LB Dorian Williams, June 20
20. RB Ray Davis, June 22
19. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, June 23
18. G Alec Anderson, June 24
17. TE Dawson Knox, June 25
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003