Bills' G Alec Anderson: Buffalo's X-Factor O-Lineman Lands at No. 18

The Buffalo Bills' offensive line has been one of the most consistent groups in the NFL in the 2020s, but a hurdle remains if this group wishes to maintain such a claim.

Guard David Edwards started 37 games, including in the playoffs, for Buffalo, at left guard over the last two seasons, but he signed a four-year, $61 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in March. He'll need to be replaced, and one of the main candidates to replace him is someone who's been with the team since 2022.

Guard Alec Anderson played well for Buffalo in limited action in 2025, earning a 72.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, which would be good enough for 16th-best in the NFL if he had played enough snaps. There are reasons why he could break out for Buffalo in 2026.

Why is Anderson so important?

Alec Anderson has no filter when expressing his opinions and he plays the same way. He used football to overcome a learning disorder growing up and now he's carved a role as the #Bills' enforcer and utility player.https://t.co/vhM3cpa3XT — Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) December 6, 2025

Anderson's versatility is key to Buffalo. He initially signed with the team as a tackle, but has shown the skills needed to play guard, the role he's competing for with free-agent signing Austin Corbett.

Even if Corbett wins the job, Anderson will still have a role in Buffalo's offense, as the Bills used six offensive linemen more than 14% of the time in 2024, the highest rate in the NFL.

Anderson excels as a run blocker, and his 82.5 grade in that area is especially important for a team that ran running plays at the second-highest rate in the NFL in 2025.

Anderson's background

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson (70) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Anderson was born on October 3, 1999 in Somerville, Massachusetts, but attended Etiwanda High School in California. After that, he went to UCLA, playing in 30 games with 17 starts in four seasons. He went undrafted in 2022 and signed with Buffalo.

Anderson made his NFL debut in 2024, becoming a key member as the Bills' sixth offensive lineman. Joe Brady's offense increased its usage of three-tight end sets from 2.15% in 2024 to 4.62% in 2025, but Anderson made two of his six career starts in 2025, with one of them being in relief of right tackle Spencer Brown in Buffalo's 26-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13.

Anderson has played 480 regular-season snaps, appearing in 27% of the Bills' offensive snaps in 2024 and 17% in 2025.

The rest of the Top 25 so far

25. RB Ty Johnson, June 16

24. CB Maxwell Hairston, June 17

23. K Tyler Bass, June 18

22. CB Dee Alford, June 19

21. LB Dorian Williams, June 20

20. RB Ray Davis, June 22

19. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, June 23